Armored Core 6: Best build to beat Chapter Two boss SEA SPIDER in AC6

Chapter 2 in Armored Core 6 is a much shorter romp than its predecessor, but you surely didn’t think it’d be a cakewalk. Just as you’re seconds away from completing the chapter, the Sea Spider crashes into you from above, destroying any hope you had of a free pass to Chapter 3.

Here’s the perfect build to show the Sea Spider what you’re made of and demolish it for good.

Best build to beat the Sea Spider in AC6

Hands: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN Gatling Guns

Gatling guns are among the best weapons in the early game, although you might not expect it from their stats. Due to their absurd rate of fire, they can melt the Spider’s health bar like butter and stagger it consistently, especially with the help of some explosive firepower on your shoulders. Using two Gatling guns doubles your rate of fire and ensures that you’ll always be dealing damage.

Shoulders: Songbirds Grenade Cannons

This right here is your secret weapon. These double-barreled grenade cannons have powerful attack power and jaw-dropping impact. If you hit with both and pepper the Spider with bullets from your Gatling guns, you’ll be staggering it at least twice a minute.

Head: HD-012 Melander C3

The Melander headpiece improves your AP and Attitude Stability, making you less likely to get staggered yourself. It’ll be hard to avoid all of the Spider’s lasers and fire in the second phase, so it’s best to assume you’re going to be hit a few times and improve your defense to cushion the blow.

Core: DF-BD-08 Tian-Qiang

On the same note, the Tian-Qiang core drastically increases your AP and Attitude Stability. This is just insurance that you’re not going to kick the dust if the Spider hits you with its overhead melee attack.

Arms: DF-AR-09 Tian-Lao

The armor plating on these arms isn’t just for show–your AP is greatly improved thanks to these parts. It’ll also improve your load limit, which will make carrying those grenade cannons on your shoulders much easier.

Legs: LG-022T Bornemissza Tank

Yep, you read that right: we’re building a tank! This build wouldn’t be possible without what tanks bring to the table. Not only do they make your durability skyrocket, but they do the same for your load limit as well, allowing you to equip all these heavy weapons and plated armor in the first place. Not to mention that tanks are fantastic at taking out threats.

FCS: FC-006 Abbot or FCS-G2/PO5

This slot has some wiggle room depending on which range you prefer to shoot from. The Abbot performs much better up close, whereas the FCS-G2 is better for mid-range. I personally used the Abbot when I beat the Spider, but in hindsight, the FCS-G2 might be better, as you’ll have a hard time getting close to it once it takes to the sky.

Generator: DF-GN-06 Ming-Tang

Finally, we’ll use the Ming-Tang generator. It’s well-rounded, plus it supplies enough EN Output to avoid a Shortfall. It has above-average recharge and an excellent supply recovery, making it a reliable power source for your AC.

And that’s all you need to create this monster of a machine! Shoutout to PowerPyx, who posted a Brute Force Strategy video that heavily inspired this build. You now have everything you need to squish that Spider.

