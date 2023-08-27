The Sea Spider is one of the earliest major bosses you’ll fight in Armored Core 6. While you’ve faced several bosses leading up to it, none are as aggressive and as infuriating thus far. But worry not, as with the right setup, you’ll be able to defeat this robotic arachnid with relative ease.

How to beat Sea Spider, AC6‘s chapter two boss

Before heading into combat, it’s worth getting all your gear set for maximum efficiency and minimum hassle. The first and most important AC part we went for was the spiderlike VP-424 tetrapod legs, as not only does it allow players to hover easily, which is great for avoiding Sea Spider’s missiles, but it also supports the weight of larger weapons.

This is great, as the weapons we found to be the most effective are the powerful Songbird cannons attached to the back of your AC and the 10-cell missile launcher. Combined with your plasma sword, these back weapons will be all the tools you need to vanquish your upcoming foe with aggression and stagger damage.

Phase one: Be aggressive

Be aggressive when it’s grounded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have your gear set, the first thing to note is that you need to be aggressive in the first phase. The Sea Spider will constantly burst into the air and stomp back on the ground while shooting lasers at you in this phase.

Getting close and unleashing the missiles and Songbird cannons as often as possible while avoiding the lasers should be your approach in this phase. Do this consistently enough, and you’ll constantly stagger the boss with no issue. After staggering it, go into melee range and quickly deal plasma sword attacks.

While these attacks don’t do as much damage compared to other bosses due to how much health this specific boss has, you’re in this boss fight for the long haul, and we found this to be the most efficient solution. Once you get the hang of it, you should get him down to 40 percent health without too much stress, and his second phase will kick in.

Phase two: Avoid the Beyblade

Carefully pick away at Sea Spider’s health. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In this phase, the Sea Spider will take to the sky and fire lasers down on you. You’ll have to stay above ground to track its movements while keeping your distance and avoiding its barrage of lasers. Keep unleashing your Songbird and missile rounds on it to fill up its stagger bar. Once staggered in mid-air, use this opportunity to get close to it and unleash more plasma sword attacks and missiles.

Related: Armored Core 6: How to beat chapter one boss BALTEUS in AC6

If possible, try and get above the boss once it recovers from being staggered. Doing this will allow you to deal some damage without worrying about avoiding attacks. As its health continues to fall, watch out for its desperation move: the Sea Spider will start an absurd and frustrating spinning red laser melee attack, kind of like a Beyblade or spinning top.

Like many of the Sea Spider’s air attacks, you must avoid this extremely deadly attack by keeping your distance. Boost away from it whenever it gets even remotely close to you, and unleash rounds and missiles whenever possible. Once it’s done spinning, revert to your hit, stagger, melee, and run tactic until he falls.

Final tips for beating the Sea Spider in AC6

The Sea Spider is not an easy fight, especially for beginners, and you will most likely not come out of it unscathed. However, if you come prepared with all the recommended gear, know when to be aggressive in the first phase, and consistently avoid the second phase’s deadly attacks while dealing damage, you should take down this boss without too much trouble.

About the author