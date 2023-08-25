Armored Core 6: How to tell when you’re at optimum range in AC6

FromSoftware’s newest release, Armored Core 6, is an extremely fast-paced and dynamic game, and one unique element of that gameplay is the way range of attack and your optimal range function.

It’s very common in every game for weapons to have different ranges (shotguns, sniper rifles, etc.). However, Armored Core 6 takes this even further by allowing customization of your AC’s optimal targeting range.

This means that weapons aren’t the only thing that determine what distance you want to prioritize in combat. Your FCS determines how suitable your targeting systems will be at long, medium, and close distance.

Targeting and range in Armored Core 6, explained

Armored Core 6 has a Targeting Assist feature. This is different than Aim Assist, which assists in accuracy by making micro-adjustments to your reticle to allow a small bit of leeway in your aim. The Targeting Assist in Armored Core 6 actually causes your AC to “soft lock” onto targets, enabling tracking through the fast paced movement.

Target Assist also isn’t the same thing as Lock On, which you can also do in Armored Core 6. When locked on, your AC will adjust to always face towards the targeted enemy, much like in Dark Souls or Elden Ring. The draw back to locking on is that it slightly limits movement options, and actually makes your shots slightly less accurate. If you can keep your reticle directly on an enemy organically, more shots will land as opposed to when you’re locked on.

Tracking an enemy with Targeting Assist alone does not mean your attacks will be succesful. Your AC has an Optimum Range determined by your FCS (Fire Control System). Fire Control Systems determine how effective your AC’s Targeting Assist will be at short, medium, and long distances.

Just because your AC is assisting with targeting, don’t assume that your shots will be accurate. Even if your AC is terrible at targeting from long ranges, the Targeting Assist function will still work, your shots will just be very inaccurate. Instead, keep an eye out for your reticle turning red. This means that you’re within optimal targeting distance.

Red Reticle indicates Optimal Range. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“Optimal Range” is not an exact distance or exact value. Two AC within optimal range still have different Targeting prowess, determined by your FCS. When browsing FCS details, you will see three part specs, each with a number value—Close Range Assist, Medium Range Assist, and Long Range Assist.

This FCS excels at close and medium range. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Close Range refers to 0-130 meters, Medium Range refers to 130-260 meters, and Long Range refers to more than 260 meters. A higher number on a given spec means more accuracy within that distance. You should check your FCS and find out what range your AC is best suited for. Do your best to stay around that range (your reticle will tell you your distance from your target in meters), and you will optimize your AC’s Targeting Assist.

