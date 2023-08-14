Armored Core 6: What are stagger and impact in AC6?

Developer FromSoftware has released plenty of information for its upcoming mech action RPG Armored Core 6 to show off its several new mechanics in anticipation of its imminent release. One of the most important mechanics in the game is the newly introduced impact bar for its new stagger system, which many fans are very curious about.

What is stagger in Armored Core 6?

As a mech combat game, Armored Core 6 allows players to fly, dodge, and attack enemies in several ways. However, to consistently triumph in battle, players will need to learn how to utilize the impact bar by staggering enemies.

Stagger the opposition. Image via VaatiVidya on Youtube

Staggering is basically the act of attacking enemies until they’re stunned. Doing this will allow players to freely attack their opponent and deal even more damage with a critical blow, like in several Fromsoft games.

How to stagger in Armored Core 6: Using the impact bar

In the upcoming installment, opponents now have a dedicated impact bar which lets them know how close they are to staggering their opponent. Like in other FromSoft games, players will need to repeatedly attack enemies in quick succession.

However, this time, the system is similar to that of the developer’s action RPG Sekiro, as like that game’s posture bar, where the yellow Impact bar above the enemy’s health bar fills up with each attack received. The bar will then turn red, and the enemy becomes staggered for a short time, leaving them vulnerable to attacks.

The rate at which a player fills up the enemy’s impact bar depends on their weapon and gear. Some weapons, like heavier weapons, take fewer attacks to stagger an opponent, while some regular or quicker weapons make the process of staggering an opponent much faster. Some weapons can also have specific buffs or add-ons that deal even more damage to enemies and their impact bar.

Is staggering easy in Armored Core 6?

In Armored Core 6, the impact bar is easier to fill up compared to other FromSoftware games, as enemy bars don’t recover quickly when a player temporarily pauses in between attacks or when their attacks are interrupted. This makes it easier to stagger the enemy and also encourages them to be more aggressive during combat.

It’s worth noting that staggering enemies is also dependent on their distance from the player. Enemies that are closer will see better and more consistent results when attacking enemies, while enemies who are further away will regain their posture quicker.

According to FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco, Armored Core 6 will be another challenging RPG, so it’s good to know that the game offers several mechanics like the staggering system for vigilant players to use to even the odds of success in combat.

