Will Armored Core 6 have crossplay?

Armored Core is a series that has embraced multiplayer combat for many years now and that doesn’t seem to be changing with AC6.

Fires of Rubicon will give players the chance to engage in all-out mech warfare with other players online around the world thanks to its returning arena mode. This mode has been a favorite in Armored Core games for a long time, and something I personally have enjoyed most about their gameplay.

In 2023, Armored Core multiplayer is set to level up from anything we’ve seen in the franchise before, but that has fans wondering, will we get crossplay with the new title too? Cross-platform play is something that has become more common in gaming over the years, but not every game has received this luxury.

Armored Core 6 crossplay: Is AC6 multiplayer cross-platform?

“Armored Cores engage in firefight” Image via FromSoftware

Right now the jury is out on whether or not you’ll be able to play Armored Core 6 online with your friends across consoles, but we expect to know more soon as the game’s release is getting closer by the day.

While we won’t know for sure until then, we can speculate by looking at FromSoftware’s past games that included multiplayer experiences. When we do this, it doesn’t seem likely we’ll be getting crossplay in Fires of Rubicon.

Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s most recent game, was made available on a variety of consoles, but you can only play with other gamers on the same platform in that title’s multiplayer. Of course, Elden Ring and Armored Core 6 are very different games so there is still a little glimmer of hope things will be different this time.

Related: Is Armored Core 6 playable on Steam Deck?

Armored Core 6 is set to arrive on Aug. 25 and we will have our answer then. Should new information become available in the meantime, this article will be updated.

About the author