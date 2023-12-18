Get ready to test your mettle against others online in Armored Core 6’s PvP mode, which is getting a ranked matchmaking update in Patch 1.05, due to hit tomorrow.

The news of the new patch came alongside a trailer this morning, posted by Bandai Namco. But the patch includes a whole lot more than just what was mentioned on Twitter/X. It may be time to dive back into Rubicon over the holidays.

Alongside the addition of ranked mode for AC6’s fun PvP, there will also be a ranked leaderboard, new AC parts, new PvP maps, and the ability to personalize your PvP nameplates to better show off and stand apart from the crowd online.

AC6’s PvP mode may be a bit of a secret to many players who powered through the game’s awesome campaign, but it’s quite fun in its own right. It’s one-vs-one mech matches as players can build and customize their Armored Cores to their heart’s content, using different parts and weapons to help create the best kind of fighter possible.

Here’s everything we know so far about AC6’s 1.05 patch notes.

Armored Core 6 Patch 1.05 notes

PvP will never be the same. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The official patch notes for 1.05 were released this morning but the page now has a 404 error. Many users on the Armored Core Reddit page were able to peruse it beforehand, though, so we have some idea of what the patch may change, along with the new additions.

The original poster of the patch notes on Reddit revealed that there will be “nice buffs to all assault rifles and machine guns,” and that all Tetrapod legs will have different hover mode speeds, as an example.

Another Reddit user caught some info about ACs with tank legs, which “will now perform a ‘readying’ action at the moment of firing bazookas or grenade launchers,” and that the developer “mitigated sync issues between players for projectile impact timing with attacks from certain weapons, such as bazookas and plasma rifles.”

The original poster said there are also “tons of bug fixes,” but we won’t know for sure what all is included in the update until the full patch notes return to the Bandai Namco website, likely sometime alongside the launch of the patch on Dec. 19.

This article will be updated with more information about the 1.05 patch notes when they are made available by From Software.