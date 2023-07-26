Armored Core 6 will reward explorers with rare secrets, just like Dark Souls

Gameplay for Armored Core 6 has landed and with the welcome debut, we’ve learned even more about the game’s secrets, including what surprises you can expect to find once you’ve deployed in your mighty mech suits.

Armored Core 6 will have its own hidden encounters with enemies, according to game director Masaru Yamamura, who spoke to Gamer Braves this week. For diehard FromSoftware fans, this should sound quite familiar; AC6 is going to reward exploration in a very similar way as it has in the Dark Souls series.

Over the years both Dark Souls and later Elden Ring gave players plenty of reasons to spend time unveiling each inch of their worlds, whether it be to score rare loot or take out an optional boss. Yamamura’s words suggest we’ll be getting more of this with Armored Core 6.

“We’ve tried to incorporate some exploration elements and some hidden elements, on the more open-ended mission type,” Yamamura said. “You have an objective just to go from A to B, you could also go off the beaten path and find these hidden elements, such as these encounters, where you can defeat this tough enemy and get a secret pod or weapon.”

But it’s not just weapons and gear you’ll get for doing some looking around. Armored Core 6 will scatter some of its story inside hidden AC wreckstoo. These will include information about their final missions before they met their demise.

These hidden surprises are one of the new additions being made as the Armored Core franchise makes its grand return with Fires of Rubicon. As you’d expect, this isn’t the only major change coming in the sequel and the recent hand-on made available to some lucky has unveiled much more to get excited about.

Armored Core 6 is set to land in stores on Friday, Aug. 25, with pre-orders already available with some cool bonuses to be had thanks to its various versions.

