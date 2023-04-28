Armored Core 6 Premium and Collector’s Editions price, contents, and more

Developer FromSoftware is back at it again. The company recently announced a release date for its newest title, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. The title is a reboot of the franchise that originally launched in 1997. In it, players will take control of mecha robots and plow their way through a new story and a new planet for the franchise.

In addition to announcing a release date for Armored Core 6, FromSoftware also revealed some of the game’s editions. Two editions, the Premium Edition and the Collector’s Edition, have caught players’ eyes thus far since they are quite expensive. But players should see the contents of both editions before they decide if they want to spend the extra money.

Below, you can see the price and contents of the Premium and Collector’s Editions for Armored Core 6.

Armored Core 6 Premium and Collector’s Editions

The base edition for Armored Core 6 will seemingly only cost $60, which is considered cheaper than other modern AAA titles. But the same can’t be said for either the Premium or Collector’s Edition of the game.

Both of these editions exceed $200, with the Premium Edition costing nearly double what the Collector’s Edition does. The Collector’s Edition will cost players $229 while the Premium Edition costs a whopping $449. That is one of the more expensive editions of a video game in recent memory, and players obviously want to know exactly what comes with it.

You can see the contents of both the Premium and Collector’s Editions of Armored Core 6 below.

Armored Core 6 Premium Edition

Base game – Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

– Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Garage – A garage where you can park your ARMORED CORE, inspired by the one available in the game. Size: 32 centimeters

– A garage where you can park your ARMORED CORE, inspired by the one available in the game. Size: 32 centimeters Armored Core Figurine – Size 19 centimeters

– Size 19 centimeters Steelbook Case – Original art STEELBOOK case

– Original art STEELBOOK case Pin Bagdes – A set of four pin badges featuring in-game emblem patterns

– A set of four pin badges featuring in-game emblem patterns Stickers – A set of 45 stickers to personalize your computer, mobile phone, etc.

– A set of 45 stickers to personalize your computer, mobile phone, etc. Artbook – An exclusive 40-page hardcover artbook. Dive deep into the world of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon with never-before-seen visuals.

– An exclusive 40-page hardcover artbook. Dive deep into the world of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon with never-before-seen visuals. Digital Soundtrack – Discover the complete Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon original soundtrack

Armored Core 6 Collector’s Edition

Base game – Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

– Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Armored Core Figurine – Size 19 centimeters

– Size 19 centimeters Steelbook Case – Original art STEELBOOK case

– Original art STEELBOOK case Pin Bagdes – A set of four pin badges featuring in-game emblem patterns

– A set of four pin badges featuring in-game emblem patterns Stickers – A set of 45 stickers to personalize your computer, mobile phone, etc.

– A set of 45 stickers to personalize your computer, mobile phone, etc. Artbook – An exclusive 40-page hardcover artbook. Dive deep into the world of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon with never-before-seen visuals.

– An exclusive 40-page hardcover artbook. Dive deep into the world of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon with never-before-seen visuals. Digital Soundtrack – Discover the complete Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon original soundtrack

So, essentially, players are only receiving the 32-centimeter garage for their Armored Core figurine in the Premium Edition compared to the Collector’s Edition. The rest of the contents are the same between the two editions. It’s up to each player to decide if the garage is worth an extra $220 or not.

Armored Core 6 releases on Aug. 25, 2023.