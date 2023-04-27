Armored Core 6’s new trailer gives fans a release date and shows off frenetic gameplay

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware released a trailer for the highly-anticipated Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on April 27, and it shows off some gameplay elements while also revealing the title’s release date.

The newest trailer is around three minutes long, and it mostly focuses on showcasing the rich science fiction world, while also having glimpses of chaotic and dynamic gameplay. The developers even announced the release date of Aug. 25 with the new trailer.

Armored Core is a renowned sci-fi gaming franchise that hasn’t seen any new releases since 2013 when FromSoftcare dropped Armored Core: Verdict Day DLC for the fifth installment in the series. Since then, the studio has focused mostly on fantasy games, bringing fans numerous beloved entries in Dark Souls franchise, while also releasing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring.

The sixth part of the Armored Core series will take place on a distant planet called Rubicon 3, where humanity found a new source of energy. Yet, as the story reveals so far, the substance has been problematic, to say the least, causing cataclysmic events. Players will control independent mercenary groups of Armored Cores, who take jobs around the source from both corporations and resistance groups.

The first news about the game’s development was mentioned almost seven years ago, in September 2016. Since then, there weren’t many new details about it until January 2022, when the actual development of the game was leaked online.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was officially announced during The Game Awards 2022 and has been heavily anticipated ever since. Luckily for the franchise’s fans, the wait won’t be long due to the game’s premiere being set for Aug. 25, four months from now.