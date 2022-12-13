Armored Core VI won’t be a Soulsborne game, but they do share one key feature

During the 2022 Game Awards, FromSoftware announced its next project: a return to Armored Core, one of the developer’s oldest and most iconic gaming series. While newer FromSoft fans are familiar with the ‘Soulsborne’ gameplay style, the developer has confirmed that no, Armored Core VI will not be like that.

Speaking to IGN, game director Masaru Yamamura spoke about Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon detailing what gameplay will be like and debunking the rumors that the series is set to become Soulslike.

In Armored Core VI, boss battles will be the highlight of the game, Yamamura says. “The essence of the battles, in which the player reads the enemy’s moves and then plays games with them, is of course provided, as is typical of FromSoftware,” the dev explained.

“In this title, both the enemy and your own machine are aggressive and violent in their attacks. We are developing the game so that players can enjoy the dynamic and intense boss battles that only mechas can offer, along with the unique aspects of AC, such as how to assemble the right parts to take on the strongest enemies.”

On the topic of Soulslike comparison, FromSoftware’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki explains there has been zero effort to make the new game more like other FromSoftware titles. It seems the upcoming title will more closely resemble previous Armored Core games, which may have already been obvious given it is a sequel.

While the follow-up game has finally been announced, there is still no actual release date right now, but players can expect to see more of Armored Core VI in 2023.