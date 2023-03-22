Fans are convinced FromSoftware is already working on a secret new Soulsborne game

It'll be interesting to see what the devs are brewing.

A mysterious project has popped up from the lead game designer and project manager of Elden Ring, Ken Chan.

In his LinkedIn profile, it says he’s currently working on an unannounced project as a producer for FromSoftware. This suggests a new Soulsbourne game could be on its way and fans on Twitter are already convinced.

It makes sense for FromSoftware to already be producing a new Soulsborne project because the time between releases can be as short as one to three years.

FromSoftware is, understandably, still quiet about the project as even though it’s already been developed for a year now, there have been no hints or even leaks there’s a new game brewing.

With the success of Elden Ring, it’s safe to say that FromSoftware would want to take a step back and be more careful with this one and not fall into the curse of sequels being worse than the original release.

FromSoftware rocked The Game Awards 2022 when it announced that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is going to be its next game and is releasing sometime in 2023. This project is also listed under Ken Chan’s experience on LinkedIn which means the unannounced project is something else entirely.

For now, Soulsborne fans are going to have to patiently wait until the folks over at FromSoftware are comfortable with sharing more information about it.