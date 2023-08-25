Armored Core 6: Best build to beat Chapter One boss BALTEUS in AC6

If you’ve met BALTEUS towards the end of ACT I you’ll know just what a pain this thing can be. If you need help bringing the right build to this fight then you’ve come to the right place. Below is a step-by-step guide to building the best mech for this fight.

If you want a walkthrough for the fight itself, check out this guide.

Right arm – HI – 18: GU-A2 Pulse Gun

This will help you nuke their shields. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The pulse gun isn’t the biggest damage dealer in your arsenal but it does one thing exceedingly well: destroy shields. BALTEUS has a pulse shield you’ll need to break through before you can do any damage. Laser weapons are an option here but out of all the Act One gear, we found the pulse gun to be the most effective.

Left Arm – HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade

That pulse blade is so hot right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’re going to hear us talk a lot about the pulse blade. It’s hands down one of the best weapons in the entire game. Its ability to lock onto and hit enemies within range makes it absolutely indispensable for almost every situation. The mobility your sword strikes give you will also help you close the distance with an enemy.

Shoulders – BML-G1/P03VTC-08 missile launchers

16 missiles should do the trick. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For this AC6 skirmish, you’re going to need to break out the big guns. In this case, it’s packing twin 8-pack verticle missile launchers on your back. BALTEUS has one particular weakness—they’re a big target. Unleashing a massive volley of rockets is the best way to whittle down this chapter boss’s health bar.

Head – VP-44S

Put a good head on your shoulders. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For this build, you’re going to be pushing your weight limit a little bit. So, you’re going to need to compromise and equip a solid but not outstanding head. The VP-44S will help keep your AC on the friendly end of the scale.

Core – BD-012 Melander C3

Who doesn’t want a rock-solid core? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For the core we recommend the Melander. Melander parts are outstanding for medium builds, offering a nice balance of protection and weight.

Arms – AR-012 Melander C3

it’s important to be well armed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Speaking of Melander, this set of arms goes very nicely with this build.

Legs – Tetrapod VP-424

Four legs is better than two. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The tetrapod build is a special thing. Double-tap the jump button and you’ll hover, giving you an edge in mobility. Good thing, too, since you’re going to need it. Not only does BALTEUS have several projectile types but his later phase has massive area of effect attacks. You’ll need to both get close enough to hit but fast enough to beat a retreat.

Booster – BST-G1/P10

Thrust or bust. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll hardly need to go verticle in this fight so focus on boosters that will give you forward thrust as well as help you dodge. The BST-G1/P10s will fit the bill.

FCS – FCS-G1/PO1

Make every shot count. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since this is a medium to close range engagement the FCS-G1/P01 will do nicely for your fire control system.

Generator – DF-GN-06 Ming-Tang

Get powered up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll want to focus on recharges as getting caught lacking will send you packing back to the checkpoint. The Ming-Tang will give you great recovery and recharge while keeping you below the weight limit.

And there you have it; the ideal build for this boss. We were out of repair kits and down to our last 3,000 points of health but we finally put BALTEUS down for good.

