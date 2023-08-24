Armored Core 6: Chapter 2 mission list in AC6

If you’ve managed to finish all 11 missions in the first chapter of Armored Core 6, you’ll be staring down the barrel of the second chapter. It only has three missions, making it much shorter than the first one, but it still has all the excitement and fun and there are plenty of rewards.

The final boss of the chapter is also much harder compared to the boss in chapter one. It’s designed to test your skills to see if you’d be able to handle player-versus-player combat, similar to some bosses in Dark Souls.

If you manage to pass it, you’ll be able to battle against other players online and will receive an achievement to boot. But before you reach that point, you’ll need to finish the other missions in the second chapter. Here’s a list of them all by name, as well as the order you’ll need to complete them in.

All Armored Core 6 missions in Chapter Two

Time to get after it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infiltrate Grid 086 Eliminate the Doser Faction Ocean Crossing

How long does it take to beat Armored Core 6 Chapter Two?

Death from above. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Considering there are only three missions in chapter two, it should take around an hour to complete. But given how tough the final fight is, this number could be much higher for those who are struggling to defeat it.

The key to victory lies in making sure you’re doing everything you’ve learned so far. If you want to make it easier, customize your Armored Core with parts that increase its AP and Defense. Doing so will work wonders, as long as you’re dealing a lot of damage throughout the fight.

As mentioned above, it’s a relatively short chapter in the grand scheme of things, but it’s an incredibly fun one that serves as the perfect opportunity to hone your skills and farm some credits.

