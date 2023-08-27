Armored Core 6: Why tank builds are the best in AC6

Armored Core 6 offers a ton of customization for your personal mech, so there’s a good chance you haven’t yet had time to try an all-out tank build. If so, that’s a big mistake.

While tanks are obviously lacking in movement—which was why I originally wrote them off—their combat capabilities are absolutely unparalleled. If you’re struggling to secure kills in AC6, a reliable tank build might be just what you need.

Why tank builds are so powerful in AC6

The benefits of a tank is right there in the name: it’s meant to soak damage. When I was struggling with the boss at the end of chapter one, I noticed I was being punished hard for every hit I took, and with the strength of the boss’s missiles, it was impossible to avoid them all. While tanks might not be the most evasive ACs, more durability means more room for error, making them miracle workers in combat.

If you’re not already sold, popular AC6 YouTuber PowerPyx has been posting excellent videos showing brute force strategies to get through particularly difficult battles, especially bosses. These videos are what inspired me to give tank legs a fair try, and using them vastly improved my game.

Due to tank legs’ high load stats, tank ACs are capable of equipping much heavier weaponry, meaning you can get away with as many big guns as you’d like: ARs, laser cannons, bazookas, you name it. If you find your current build lacking in firepower, creating a tank makes it much easier to address the issue without that annoying “Overburdened” display ruining your fun.

Mix and match your parts to determine the best machine that matches your playstyle, but keep an eye on your resource count—you don’t want to find yourself short of cash.

To make your build stand out even more, be sure to make the most of your OST Chips, which you can earn by winning bouts in the Arena. There are various OS Tuning upgrades worth getting, but some great starters would be Weapon Bay and ACS—Damage Deflection Tuning Control.

Weapon Bay gives you even more customization options by allowing you to equip hand weapons on your shoulders, which makes four ARs and equally ridiculous loadouts possible. Damage Deflection, as the name implies, mitigates the damage you receive by a certain percentage, improving your durability even more.

If you’re looking for a new build to improve your chances in a fight, the tank is absolutely for you. Enemy ACs won’t see it coming.

