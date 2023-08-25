Armored Core 6: How to unlock the arena in AC6

You just can’t have an Armored Core game without a mode that allows you to destroy other mechs in gladiator-style combat. Armored Core 6‘s Arena mode provides just that: a mode where you climb the rankings, destroying other ACs and earning cash in the process.

AC6‘s Arena is not available right away, but if you’re determined to unlock it, you don’t have to wait long. Here’s how to do so.

How to unlock Armored Core 6 Arena

All you have to do is complete the mission “Operation Wallclimber,” and you’ll receive a short cutscene afterward that notifies you that it’s been unlocked. Operation Wallclimber is the 8th mission in Chapter 1, so players should be able to get to it within two to four hours, depending on how quickly you beat the very first boss.

In Arena mode, you will be pitted against various computer-controlled ACs that will challenge your skills at locking down a quick-footed opponent. When Arena is first unlocked, you’ll only have access to three different fights, but you’ll unlock more as you progress through the main game. If you’ve made good assembling new parts to your AC, you shouldn’t have much trouble with your first bouts, so this is a great opportunity to rack up easy money and further expand your arsenal.

When you unlock Arena, you also gain access to OS Tuning where you can install upgrades that improve your weapons, armor, movement, and more. In order to use this feature, you must spend OST Chips, which you conveniently earn through winning matches in the Arena. This gives you even more reason to hop into the Arena, score some quick cash, and earn OST Chips so that you can optimize your AC even further to prepare for the rest of the chapter.

