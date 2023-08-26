Armored Core 6: How to get more money in AC6

Armored Core 6 is a game where customization is paramount. No two missions are the same, which means there’s plenty of reason to outfit your vehicle to handle the terrain, enemies, and objectives ahead of you.

You’ll be buying tons of different parts to mix and match and find out what works best. Eventually, you might start to run low on funds. Thankfully, Armored Core 6 offers plenty of methods for you to earn back your cash—and score some free parts in the process.

How to get more money and parts in AC6

Don’t worry, you can make back your cash quickly. Image via FromSoftware

The best way to get money in Armored Core 6 is to go back and revisit missions or Arena matches you’ve completed and do them again. You gain the same financial reward each time you complete it, so the fastest way to build back your cash reserves is just to repeat Arena matches since you can complete one in less than a minute with the right build.

When I started to run low on funds at the end of chapter one, I just played through the G6 Red Arena fight a few times; all it took was a few minutes, and I was able to buy new parts again instantly. If that gets too repetitive, there are several quick and easy missions in the early game that can be repeated for some quick cash.

You’re most likely already aware that you can sell your parts, but many of us are too scared to do so for the risk we might want them later and they’ll be lost forever. Thankfully, that’s not an issue in Armored Core 6. When you sell a part, it becomes available in the shop again at the same price as when you first bought it, so you’ll always have the opportunity to get it back.

Be warned, though; just because you’re not using a point currently, doesn’t mean it’s not worth keeping around. If you get stuck on a mission after reaching a checkpoint, it might be worthwhile to keep some spare parts on reserve in order to have different customization options before trying again. This is especially true for highly difficult boss battles that require tons of trial-and-error, such as the boss at the end of chapter one.

As a little added bonus, you should absolutely do the training guides if you haven’t already. Not only will it teach you things you might not know, but you also get some free parts for your troubles.

