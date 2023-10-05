Armored Core 6 Patch 1.03.1 nerfs OP weapons, buffs underperformers, and makes more builds viable

More weapons and builds are viable than ever before.

Armored Core 6 just got another surprise update bringing balance changes to over 100 weapons and parts. Patch 1.03.1, which is live now on all platforms, nerfs powerful weapons and buffs dozens of others, making more loadouts viable than ever before.

The Zimmerman shotgun saw the biggest nerfs of all, with its Attack Power, Impact, Accumulative Impact, and Direct Hit Adjustment stats all being lowered. The Haldeman shotgun was nerfed too, although less harshly, as only its Direct Hit Adjustment stat was lowered.

Shotguns were among the best weapons in AC6, despite being almost useless in prior AC games, so hopefully they’ll still be worth using.

Notably, the Stun Needle Launcher was heavily nerfed, with its Attack Power, Impact, and Accumulative Impact stats all being decreased. This was arguably the strongest shoulder weapon in the game, and it could even trivialize certain boss encounters like Ibis, so it’s nice to see FromSoftware bringing it in line with other weapons.

The Songbird Grenade Cannon also saw similar nerfs, which isn’t too surprising given its position as the second-most powerful shoulder weapon just behind the Stun Needle Launcher.

All other weapons were buffed, with most having their Attack Power, Total Rounds, Projectile Speed or Reload Times improved to make them more effective in combat.

On top of this, FromSoftware also made extensive changes to dozens of AC frame and inner parts. Most heads have improved System Recovery, most arms have increased Recoil Control, and most legs (especially Bipedal legs) have increased Attitude Stability and Jump Distance. Conversely, the Tetrapod legs and the Fortaleza (wheelchair-style) tank legs were nerfed.

These changes narrow the power gap between the strongest and weakest parts in AC6, improving build variety, and giving players far more choice when it comes to assembling their dream mech. Fans are excited to jump back in and experiment with the new changes, and according to one player on Reddit, “build variety is going to go through the roof.”

You can read the patch notes in full on Bandai Namco’s website.

