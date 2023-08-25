Armored Core 6: How to get the Moonlight Sword in AC6

Near every FromSoftware game contains a Moonlight Sword or some variant of it. Armored Core 6 is no different. The only issue is it’s found late in the game and is guarded by some of the fiercest enemies you’ll face.

Is the Moonlight Sword in AC6?

Big sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Short answer: Yes. The Moonlight Sword, known in-game as the IA-CO1W2: MOONLIGHT light wave blade is available. Bit of a mouthful that, think we’ll just call it the Moonlight Sword from now on.

What is the Moonlight Sword in AC6?

It’s a pulse/laser sword that dishes out a two-hit combo and fires off slices of light that can hit enemies at close-to-medium range. It’s lightweight and doesn’t use too much energy, so it’s a pretty solid all-rounder if you favor melee weapons.

Where to find the Moonlight Sword in AC6

Here’s the route from the start of the level to the Moonlight Sword chest. Video by Dot Esports.

You can find it in the chapter four mission Reach the Coral Convergence. It’s under a bridge guarded by about six mechanized wheels that charge you, fire missiles at you, and spit molten fire. Oh, and that’s after you’ve fought off two powerful rival ACs and a bunch of MTs. To say it’s hard to reach would be an understatement.

How to beat V.VI Materlock and G3 Wu Huahai

At the start of the mission, you’ll fly over some ruined skyscrapers and face off against V.VI Materlock and G3 Wu Huahai. You can sit back and let them fight the PCA mechs to whittle down their health first, or you can charge down Materlock. For this mission, I’d recommend dual linear rifles and dual missile launchers. Preferably the Harris rifles and BML-G2/P05MLT-10s. Using these will stagger Materlock and quickly tear through her health. After that, use the same strategy on Wu Huahai. On both, I’d recommend using your assault boost and boost kick to keep them close and get some extra ACS damage in so your missiles can rip through them.

Moonlight Sword location in AC6

With those ACs and PCA mechs turned to scrap, it’s on to the Moonlight Sword. Simply proceed through the ruined city until you find a bridge. Get on it and expect an ambush by a huge wheel. Dodge out of the way, turn, and when it gets to the apex of its charge, hammer it with both salvos to take it out. Then, proceed to the end of the bridge and look down and to the left.

There you’ll see three of these same wheels guarding the part container. That’s where the Moonlight Sword is. Stay in the air and use your missiles to take down one wheel in a surprise attack. Then get ready for a tense fight. These things are fast and hammer you with missiles in the air, and charge and spit fire at you when you’re on the ground. Your best bet is to stay on the roof of a ruined building and fire missiles at them. There are about six in total, three are around other parts of the bridge and don’t attack until the fight starts, and they can easily overwhelm even the toughest AC. You’re already weak from the fight before, so take it slow and steady. Once they’re all dead, go down and claim the Moonlight Sword.

Now, all you have to do is progress through the rest of the city and beat the level’s boss. You can’t use this part until you collect it and finish the mission all in one go. This is the hardest boss in the game, but the build I recommended is perfect for taking it out, so good luck Raven.

Is the Moonlight Sword in AC6 worth it?

Take that. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you like to keep a melee weapon on you, absolutely. It does great ACS and direct damage, and its pulses of light mean you can still hit enemies that are just slightly out of reach—something other melee weapons can’t do. It doesn’t hit as hard as the laser sword, and it doesn’t drag you to foes as well as the pulse sword, but its two-hit combo and its ranged slices of light make up for both of these shortfalls.

