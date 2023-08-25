Armored Core 6: Chapter 4 mission list in AC6

If you’ve made it to chapter four of Armored Core 6, chances are your mech piloting skills are top-notch and you’ve decked out your Armored Core with all sorts of nifty weapons and gadgets.

But while chapter one serves as a lengthy introduction, chapter two prepares players for player-versus-player combat, and chapter three cranks up the heat, chapter four is a different beast. It pushes the boundaries even further, ensuring every pilot, whether seasoned or new, is kept on their toes in their approach to strategy and combat.

This chapter only has six missions (seven if you include the fact you choose between two), but each has a lot of complexity and depth. The first three, for example, revolve around exploring different levels of an underground area that get progressively harder.

All Armored Core 6 missions in Chapter Four:

Underground Exploration – Depth One Underground Exploration – Depth Two Underground Exploration – Depth Three Intercept the Redguns or Ambush the Vespers Unknown Territory Survey Reach the Coral Convergence

How long does it take to beat Armored Core 6 Chapter Four

The fourth chapter of Armored Core 6 will take two to three hours to complete, depending on your approach. The missions, while not abundant, take time to complete. Even more so if you’re a completionist who loves to explore every nook and cranny.

Related: Armored Core 6: How to beat chapter one boss BALTEUS in AC6

I took my time and still managed to finish it in around two and a half hours, so don’t feel like you have to rush. You’ll finish in no time if you blitz through, but where’s the fun in that? Save that for a second or third playthrough, and spend the first one enjoying each mission.

About the author