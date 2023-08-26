Armored Core 6: What does ‘Battle Log Pending’ mean in AC6?

If you’ve ever used the Replay Mission menu in Armored Core 6, chances are you’ve seen the message “Battle Log Pending” and a small grayed-out icon with all the sortie info. What does it mean? How do you get the battle logs? Are there more than one? Here’s all the information you need.

Why does it say Battle Log Pending in AC6?

Those battle logs will be mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Battle Log Pending just means there are one or more tough enemies in the level you’ve yet to beat. This message will appear and the icon will remain gray until you beat all the enemies in the level that offer battle logs. Simply jump into the sortie menu, go to replay mission, and look around until you’ve found and beaten them all. You’ll have to collect the battle logs and finish the level to change the message from pending to complete.

What is a Battle Log in AC6?

Notice the square symbol and the log symbol? There are two types of log here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A battle log is a record of a hard fight you’ve overcome on Rubicon 3. Often, enemies that reward you with battle logs are tucked away in hard-to-find corners of the level just waiting for you to challenge them. They’re difficult, much more so than standard enemies, so there’s no shame in coming back to fight them later on once you’ve unlocked more parts and made your AC build stronger.

It’s not certain if the logs you find on wrecked enemies count as battle logs, but be sure to look for the little square symbol and analyze the scrap just in case. They’ve got interesting lore tidbits, so it’s worth the look.

Where to get Battle Logs in AC6

Most bosses drop a battle log, but that’s not all. You should also look for enemies on missions that have the same symbol from the sortie info panel next to them on your HUD. This is a clear visual indicator that an enemy has a battle log you’re yet to obtain. Search far and wide, for they’re often off the beaten path. Fortunately, levels in Armored Core 6 aren’t that big, so you shouldn’t have to look too many times before you find them all.

Can there be more than one Battle Log in a mission in AC6?

See? Two at once. I’m just that efficient. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There can be multiple battle logs for you to collect in Armored Core 6 missions, yes. If you’re trying to get the Moonlight Sword, the FromSoftware staple, then you’ll need to clear out a bunch of enemies that drop two battle logs for you.

Are any Battle Logs missable in AC6?

Your battle logs will be mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can always replay any mission you’ve unlocked, so no, battle logs are not missable in Armored Core 6. You might not find them right away, and you may finish the level without collecting them, but you can always replay the mission to go for a high score, make more money for weapons, or look for combat logs you missed. Don’t fret, there aren’t any battle logs you can miss by progressing beyond a certain point in the story or not grabbing it on your first try.

What are Battle Logs for in AC6?

Halfway there. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Collecting battle logs rewards you with exclusive parts. As you increase your Hunter Class, visible in the garage screen next to your arena rank (I’m top of mine, by the way, not to brag or anything), you’ll gain new parts each time you level up.

So, get back into your old missions and collect all the logs you can. You’ll make a load of money doing this and you can also work on getting those S ranks, so it’s a win-win-win.

