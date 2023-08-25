Armored Core 6: Chapter 5 mission list in AC6

Armored Core 6 is a thrilling experience from start to finish, and chapter five is no exception. As the final chapter, it brings the story to a close and contains some of the most compelling missions.

There aren’t a lot of them here though; just five, or really eight if you include the fact the final three have two different ones to pick from. But, each one is meticulously designed, and they’re an absolute blast.

As you’d expect, this chapter is much harder than chapter one, chapter two, chapter three, and chapter four. The final mission, no matter which you choose, also includes the last boss fight, and it’s arguably the most challenging. Unless you’re a seasoned veteran who has mastered the art of mech warfare, be prepared to die a lot.

All Armored Core 6 missions in Chapter Five:

Escape Take the Uninhabited Floating City Intercept the Corporate Forces or Eliminate “Cinder” Carla Breach the Karman Line or Destroy the Drive Block Shut Down the Closure Satellites or Bring Down the Xylem

How long does it take to beat Armored Core 6 Chapter Five

The fifth and final chapter should take around two hours to three hours to complete, but it will vary depending on how efficient you are in combat and how thoroughly you’re exploring the areas in each mission.

There’s no right or wrong way to approach each one, so do whatever is most fun for you. I like to explore every inch of a mission, leaving no stone unturned.

Once you finish chapter five, the story will come to an end but you will have the option to do it all again in New Game Plus. Enemies will be much harder, but that’s half the fun. Plus, you’ll have the option of doing the missions you missed out on in your first playthrough, so it’s absolutely worth the trouble.

