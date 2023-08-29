Armored Core 6: All New Game Plus changes in AC6

Like most FromSoftware games, Armored Core 6 comes with a fully functioning New Game+ mode, which unlocks after you have fully beaten the main campaign.

Once you do, you can access New Game Plus and go through the story again, but this time with all of the gear you had in your previous playthrough.

Of course, there are several differences when it comes to completing a New Game Plus campaign. You will be able to continue ranking up your mech, unlock new parts and other customization options, and see a new side of the story.

All New Game+ changes in Armored Core 6

When you beat the campaign in AC6, you can return to the main menu to start over from Chapter One, which is essentially New Game Plus.

This will be the first version of New Game Plus you can access. If you beat your first run through New Game Plus, then you will be once again sent back to Chapter One, but this time you’ll be on “New Game Plus Plus.” This is the New Game Plus Cycle, and it’s basically a way for you to track how many times you’ve beaten the story.

You are sent back to Chapter 1 once you finish AC6. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As previously mentioned, you will keep all of your gear, parts, and customization when going from your previous playthrough to a New Game Plus run. This doesn’t mean you can’t unlock anything new, though, as plenty of fresh parts are still accessible through the subsequent runs after you beat the campaign for the first time.

Moreover, your Arena/Hunter ranks will stay the same from one playthrough to the next. However, once you reach the max ranks, there won’t be any more to progress through.

Finally, while you might think that the enemies will be tougher in New Game Plus, this is not the case. No matter what cycle you’re on in New Game Plus, the enemies will remain the same strength and feature their normal attacks.

Now, it’s time for the key difference in a New Game Plus run; during New Game Plus, you will be able to take on “Alt Missions.” These missions present you with different paths to take than the ones you took during your first playthrough. Alt Missions only affect certain missions of the story, such as Chapter One’s Attack on the Dam Complex.

During these missions, you can make specific choices that will slightly alter the outcome of the story. New dialogue and cutscenes could occur depending on what choices you make. This can also lead to different endings in AC6, so your choices do matter in New Game Plus.

Aside from the Alt Missions, though, your runs of New Game Plus will feel similar to your original playthrough; you will simply be a very overpowered mech.

