Armored Core 6 boasts a ton of customization options, varied weapon arsenal

Fans of FromSoftware games who enjoy the developer’s impressive level of customization and weaponry options are in for a treat with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

A new tweet from PlayStation UK’s account today revealed some information about the upcoming third-person mech shooter, including some examples of the types of tools of destruction that players will be able to wield when the game launches later this summer.

Armored Core VI has a mech-load of customisation:



– 4 weapon slots: 1 in each hand, 2 on the back

– Long-range weapons include bazookas, gatling guns, split missiles, plasma rifles & more

– Melee weapons include chainsaw, pulse blade, lances & more

pic.twitter.com/ekqbyXhrAN — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 28, 2023

The tweet revealed that mechs in Armored Core 6 will have four weapon slots, including one for each hand and two on the back, to equip any number of a variety of weapons, both long range and close range.

Long-range options for mechs include “bazookas, gatling guns, split missiles, plasma rifles & more,” while close-range melee attackers can equip a “chainsaw, pulse blade, lances & more.”

The customization doesn’t end when it comes to gameplay, though. The tweet also revealed that mechs can be customized visually with custom paint jobs and liveries, further illustrating just how personal the game can be for players everywhere.

By the time Armored Core 6 releases this summer, it will have been well over 10 years since the last entry in the franchise. The most recent game in the series was Armored Core V: Verdict Day, which launched on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 all the way back in 2012.

FromSoftware has come to the forefront of the gaming industry in the time since after revolutionizing the industry with the Dark Souls series and other Souls-like games such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring. The return to Armored Core has been anticipated by the franchise’s fans for some time, but the new entry will likely garner interest from many new FromSoftware fans who have jumped on the bandwagon since 2012.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will launch on Aug. 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.