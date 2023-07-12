Armored Core 6 system requirements: PC specifications

The release date of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is rapidly approaching, and some players might need to prepare beforehand. PC players will mostly make up this crowd, as they need to know if their system at least meets the minimum specifications for the new entry from FromSoftware.

The gameplay we have seen so far of Armored Core 6 looks quite impressive, with the graphics particularly standing out. While we have yet to see how it runs in the hands of an average PC gamer, the graphics appear to be a highlight of the third-person mech game thus far. Of course, with high-fidelity graphics comes a need for more modern PC components to keep up with the advanced technology being used. But the minimum specifications for Armored Core 6 are surprisingly forgiving.

You can see exactly what the PC specifications for Armored Core 6 are in the guide below.

Armored Core 6 PC requirements

At the time of writing, the developers at FromSoftware have only released the minimum PC specifications that are required to run Armored Core 6. The recommended requirements have yet to be revealed and will likely come out closer to the game’s launch in late August.

For now, you can view the minimum specifications below.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 65 GB available space

As you can see, the minimum requirements are extremely light. The required CPU and GPU to simply get Armored Core 6 running are six-eight years old at this point, meaning a wide portion of PC users should at least meet those hardware specifications.

One interesting point is that 12 GB of RAM is needed to get the game running. Traditionally, minimum specifications only call for the old standard of 8 GB of RAM, but it appears Armored Core 6 will need a little more juice when it comes to system memory. This could be an issue for players who are still running a single stick of 8 GB RAM because they will likely need to upgrade before the game releases if they wish to play at launch.

I would recommend either buying a new kit of 16 GB RAM or purchasing an identical 8 GB stick of the RAM you currently own. If your PC’s motherboard has four RAM slots, remember to insert the two RAM sticks in the dual-channel configuration. This usually calls to place the RAM sticks in the second and fourth slots of the motherboard to take advantage of dual-channel memory, giving you a major performance boost.

We’ll have to keep waiting to see the list of recommended PC requirements for Armored Core 6. This guide will be updated when that information is made available.

