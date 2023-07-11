New to Armored Core? One dedicated fan has a massive infographic just for you

One of the most critically acclaimed game studios in the world in FromSoftware is gearing up for its next major release. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is set to release on Aug. 25, 2023. And for fans of the developer who are unsure or unclear about the Armored Core franchise, one fan has gone out of their way to create an infographic that contains every possible shred of information you could need.

Before FromSoftware released breakout hits in Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls, which catapulted the company’s stock and led to iconic releases like Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Elden Ring, the company released the first Armored Core game in 1997 for the original PlayStation. Over the next 15 years, the company developed more than 15 different games within the mecha-fighter franchise across various platforms.

Fires of Rubicon is the first release in the series in 10 years, and for those looking to get involved now, 15 different games is a lot to pore over. Thankfully, one person has put it all together in one graphic. But it is a lot of reading material.

On the Armored Core subreddit, user X-the-Komujin made a newcomer infographic that took “weeks of work” and “covers all facets of the series from background to parts to controls to tips.” It’s one of the most impressive infographics we’ve ever seen and it is absolutely stuffed with information and knowledge, ranging from core terms to mech parts to controls for each game generation.

There are five main releases for Armored Core, numbered one through five, each with its own universe, setting, themes, characters, Armored Core mechs, and controls, and the infographic from X-the-Komujin goes through every single one. It shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of FromSoftware’s other titles that the developer has put so much thought and detail into this long-running series.

This will likely be the most anticipated release for the Armored Core series ever, given how stellar FromSoftware’s track record is. If you start reading now, you might finish this infographic right before the game launches—and you’ll be a mech mastermind just in time.

