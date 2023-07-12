When does Armored Core 6 release?

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is the next entry in a storied franchise that has taken a 13-year break, and the first title developer FromSoftware has developed since Elden Ring. The game’s announcement took fans by surprise, but what was even more shocking was the revelation it has a release date in 2023.

The Armored Core franchise is centered around player-controlled mechs and, in the past, has been more focused on gameplay and online multiplayer. However, it appears that the franchise is taking a new direction with the sixth installment, as there is an actual plot set in motion when players first boot up the game.

Before players can get too excited about Armored Core 6 and its story/gameplay, they need to know when it will actually hit shelves.

Armored Core 6 release date

At the time of writing, the release date for Armored Core 6 is Aug. 25, 2023. The reason I stipulate the current time of writing is there’s still a chance FromSoftware could delay the game. Game delays aren’t too common with FromSoft, but there are some circumstances that might behove the developers to delay Armored Core 6.

The biggest possible reason for a delay is how competitive of a window the game is releasing in. Baldur’s Gate 3 (on PlayStation 5), Starfield, and Mortal Kombat 1 are all coming out shortly after Armored Core 6, which could affect its overall sales.

However, at this time, we have heard nothing from the devs that would indicate a delay is even being considered right now.

As such, players can likely expect to play Armored Core 6 on Aug. 25 as originally intended. The game will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC from day one.

Pre-orders are available now and players can choose to buy either the Standard Edition ($60 USD), the Deluxe Edition ($70), or the Collector’s Edition ($200).

