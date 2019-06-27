Apex Legends season 2 trailer officially released

Apex Legends’ second season is right around the corner, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see the conclusion of months worth of build-up. In a brand-new launch trailer for the season, Respawn teases an all-new legend and introduces a transformed Kings Canyon.

For the past few weeks, the leviathans around the map had been slowly approaching from the water getting ready to invade Kings Canyon, alongside pterodactyl-like creatures flying around the mainland. Players could kill these Flyers and receive some loot.

A few days ago, players began to notice that the Repulsor tower started rotating in an effort to deter the leviathans from inhabiting the island. It was working because the creatures turned around and started moving away from Kings Canyon.

In the brand-new trailer for season two, an unrevealed legend, rumored to be called Crypto, hacks into the Repulsor tower and detonates an EMP, causing it to shut down, explode, and collapse. Of course, a consequence of this is the leviathans eventually stepping foot on the island.

Near the end of the trailer, the creatures invade, destroying many locations in their path. Players will have to wait until July 2 to see the aftermath of the invasion, but Respawn and EA have made the slogan of season two “Kings Canyon will never be the same.”

Season two isn’t just going to be adding map changes. An all-new legend named Wattson is on the way. She can create electric fences around an area of choice in order to deter attackers, although these fences are very visible from far away, which can give away a player’s positions.

Wattson’s ultimate recharges her whole team’s shields if they’re near it, and it blocks damage from projectiles. An ultimate accelerant will instantly recharge her ultimate ability, making them even more valuable items.

Apex’s second season will also add a brand-new Battle Pass, something players have been wanting for a while. The first season’s pass was criticized for its contents and lack of unique designs, and Respawn has likely taken that feedback to heart in creating the next Battle Pass.

Even more is expected to come to Apex on July 2. Another trailer for the season was leaked that’s quite different from the official one, and fans will likely see its release in the coming days.