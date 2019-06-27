Another leaked Apex Legends trailer might have hinted at leaked Legend Crypto

Another Apex Legends trailer has been leaked. A few hours after what seems to be the season two introduction trailer being revealed by data miners, a second video shows more of the lore behind the game.

An unknown character holding a laptop seems to be hacking into a system on the Apex island. Meanwhile, Legends are fighting each other as if nothing is happening. When the mysterious character finishes his hacking, the island’s repulsor falls and breaks, leaving the island vulnerable to attacks of the creatures that were first surrounding it.

The laptop that appears on the trailer might be related to the one players spotted on the Apex island recently. There are mysterious words in the code in it that so far means very little, like “Countermeasure Obfuscation” and some kind of breach.

If all these hints are tied to each other, they could be related to a leaked Legend called Crypto. Data miners found Crypto to be related to hacking and control over other devices since some code related to him mention “signal jammed” and “blocking sonar.” Other than that, all we know is that if Crypto is coming to Apex Legends, he could be wielding a sword.

Other than that, this new trailer shows little. Both this one and the other that was leaked earlier today might release together later today if Respawn or EA confirm them at 12pm CT. That’s when further details about Apex’s season two should be confirmed and revealed.

Season two starts on July 2 and will also feature the release of a new legend called Wattson, a new gun, and several new character and weapon skins, as well as a ranked mode that goes from Bronze to Apex Predator ranks.