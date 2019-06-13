Apex Legends’ Leviathans are on the move again

Just a few days after they first began approaching the island, the Leviathans are on the move again in Apex Legends.



Apex’s resident gigantic aquatic monsters are drawing closer to destruction. It looks like they’re heading toward Slum Lakes, according to users on Reddit. We don’t know their exact route, but it’s entirely possible that they’re preparing to take out a chunk of Kings Canyon.



It could all be a huge and unapologetic coincidence, but considering season two starts as early as July 2, we may be in for a spectacular event. The Leviathans’ fast trajectory seems to suggest that they’re going to leave their mark on Apex even before the next season begins.

We don’t know if they’ll hit Slum Lakes or even areas of the mountain, as some suggest, but annihilation looks inevitable at this point.

Leviathans are meant to be the biggest creatures in the Titanfall universe, but according to a log posted by Apex on Instagram, L001 is distressed, causing it to move. This may be a hint that it’s running from something bigger and even more terrifying. This is all speculation, however.



We’ll have to wait and see what happens next in the new Apex Leviathan saga.

