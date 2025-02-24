Divine rebellion begins: 33 Immortals early access finally has a release date

Get ready to rise against divine judgement with 33 Immortals. Promising large-scale battles, relentless bosses, and a quest for redemption, the new title from Thunder Lotus studio adds a sinfully fresh take to multiplayer action.

First announced during the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023, 33 Immortals offers a fun blend of action and roguelike elements, drawing inspiration from Dante Alighieri’s The Divine Comedy. Players assume the role of a damned soul, battling through Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven in a quest against the almighty. The game will be accessible in early access starting March 18 on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S, with availability on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

Work together to unleash powerful abilities depending on your weapon of choice. Image via Thuder Lotus.

Gameplay centers around seamless players’ cooperative experiences, with each session lasting approximately 25 minutes. Players begin in the Dark Forest hub, selecting character archetypes before venturing into either hell or Purgatory where they’ll have to go up against monsters and mini-dungeons known as Torture Chambers. Survive long enough, help your fellow damned souls and reach the intense Ascension Battles. If you succeed in ascending, you’ll face a formidable boss encounter, with Lucifero reigning in Hell, while Adam and Eve await in the Garden of Eden within Purgatory.

After defeating the first two bosses, the ultimate showdown will come when 11 brave souls will presumably confront God. That’s right—depending on the stage, groups of 33, 22, or 11 players will face increasingly difficult battles, pushing co-op gameplay to its limits.

Unlock bonuses to bring with you every run and enhance them to the max. Image via Thunder Lotus Games

Over the past year, several beta tests for 33 Immortals have been available, and we’ve had the chance to play through most of them—each one delivering an impressive experience.

While the game isn’t complete yet, with Heaven still locked, players can currently explore Hell and Purgatory. Each map offers fantastic and diverse locations, featuring unique monsters inspired by Dante’s Divina Commedia, and player customization is enhanced by many free cosmetics—capes, halos, pets, and weapons skins—that you can obtain by just playing.

As of the last beta, 33 Immortals offered four distinct weapons inspired by the seven deadly sins and seven heavens to choose from, but more are expected to come with the game’s release. Community feedback from recent playtests has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the game’s engaging mechanics and the thrill of large-scale cooperative play. As the early access release approaches, Thunder Lotus Games continues to refine the experience, ensuring that 33 Immortals offers a heavenly co-op roguelike adventure that promises an experience to be reincarnated for.

