How to sign up for the 33 Immortals closed beta

If the idea of teaming up with friends for a challenging action-Roguelike excites you, don’t miss out on Thunder Lotus’ latest project, 33 Immortals, which launches into closed beta soon. Here’s how you can participate in the limited beta before it releases into early access later in 2024.

How to register for 33 Immortals’ closed beta

Access to the test isn’t guaranteed, but you can always try your luck. Signing up for 33 Immortals’ closed beta is pretty straightforward. If you aren’t sure of the process, just follow these steps:

Go to the official website. Click on the purple Sign up to join the Beta button. Enter your name and email address and check the box to accept the terms. Click on Send. You will receive an email from Med at Thunder Lotus to confirm the subscription, so make sure you do it. Now, wait until you receive an email message titled “We have a Closed Beta coming up!” from Med. Open it, and select the Click Here to Sign Up button. Next, choose the platform you want to try the beta on. That’s it—you will receive a message saying your registration is complete. Keep your eyes peeled for further information regarding the closed beta, which should be sent to the email address you submitted as the date nears.

The closed beta starts on May 24 and runs until June 2, so there’s plenty of time to try it out.

In 33 Immortals, as a “damned soul,” you roll your dice against God’s judgment, so be prepared to fight for your eternal life against hordes of monsters, scary Bosses, and God’s wrath. As the name suggests, the game supports a co-op lobby of up to 33 players, so make sure you grab all the buddies you can for a fun game night.

While you have fun, you can do your part by sending feedback to the developer about your gameplay. This will help Thunder Storm make the necessary changes and improvements to 33 Immortals to deliver a better experience in future releases.

