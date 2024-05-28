Cover Art of the game 33 Immortals.
Image via Thunder Lotus.
Category:
33 Immortals

Is 33 Immortals on Game Pass?

Defying God's Plan.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 27, 2024 08:51 pm

If you’re looking for a solid co-op roguelike MMO raid experience, look no further than 33 Immortals, where you play as one of the 33 Immortals rebelling against God’s final judgment and who have deemed you as sinful.

If fighting for your eternal life against powerful bosses, collecting epic weapons and relics, and writing your tale through a story inspired by The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri sounds awesome, you’re definitely going to want to know if you can play it on Xbox Game Pass when the game eventually arrives.

Is 33 Immortals coming to Xbox Game Pass?

A group of players in 33 Immortals.
The damned soul shall reign supreme. Image via Thunder Lotus

Yes, 33 Immortals will be on Xbox Game Pass on release day. While the developers have not confirmed the release date, you can now play the game in its beta until June 2, 2024, by signing up. If the developers select you, you’ll receive an email with a code to play the game on your preferred platform.

You can also check your specs to see if your PC can run the game without lag; having smooth internet connectivity will be vital to a fun game experience.

The decision to drop 33 Immortals on Game Pass should pump up playing numbers, which is crucial for any title dependent on the players to work together and achieve bigger goals. While your runs will be ended by God relatively swiftly, the thrill of fighting for your eternal life in the afterlife with others should be fun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Read Article How to sign up for the 33 Immortals closed beta
33 Immortals: Players rebel against God's final judgement
Category: 33 Immortals
33 Immortals
How to sign up for the 33 Immortals closed beta
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 21, 2024
Read Article 33 Immortals closed beta release countdown: Exact start time and date
Key art for 33 Immortals.
Category: 33 Immortals
33 Immortals
33 Immortals closed beta release countdown: Exact start time and date
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 21, 2024
Read Article 33 Immortals closed beta system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs
A group of players in 33 Immortals.
Category: 33 Immortals
33 Immortals
33 Immortals closed beta system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 21, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com