Is 33 Immortals on Game Pass?

If you’re looking for a solid co-op roguelike MMO raid experience, look no further than 33 Immortals, where you play as one of the 33 Immortals rebelling against God’s final judgment and who have deemed you as sinful.

If fighting for your eternal life against powerful bosses, collecting epic weapons and relics, and writing your tale through a story inspired by The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri sounds awesome, you’re definitely going to want to know if you can play it on Xbox Game Pass when the game eventually arrives.

Is 33 Immortals coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, 33 Immortals will be on Xbox Game Pass on release day. While the developers have not confirmed the release date, you can now play the game in its beta until June 2, 2024, by signing up. If the developers select you, you’ll receive an email with a code to play the game on your preferred platform.

You can also check your specs to see if your PC can run the game without lag; having smooth internet connectivity will be vital to a fun game experience.

The decision to drop 33 Immortals on Game Pass should pump up playing numbers, which is crucial for any title dependent on the players to work together and achieve bigger goals. While your runs will be ended by God relatively swiftly, the thrill of fighting for your eternal life in the afterlife with others should be fun.

