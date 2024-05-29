Is 33 Immortals on PS5?

33 Immortals is an epic roguelike featuring large groups of players trying to fight through Hell, Heaven, and high water, and we’re here today to let you know if you can battle brooding forces on PS5.

Recommended Videos

The PlayStation 5 is still (arguably) the main home for first-person exclusive and third-party properties. It’s known for God of War, The Last of Us, Horizon, Uncharted, and countless other projects. Additionally, every man and his dog is vying for a release on PS5 to ensure third-party success.

For the best chances of success, 33 Immortals can immortalize itself on a variety of platforms, so let’s see which boundaries 33 Immortals crosses.

Can you play 33 Immortals on PS5?

33 Immortals is limited. Image via Thunder Lotus Games

Thunder Lotus Games’ 33 Immortals is not playable on PS5 and won’t launch on any Sony console. Instead, it’s realising on other platforms—bypassing Sony’s realm altogether.

33 Immortals is yet another title featuring on Xbox Game Pass as part of its PC partnership and is also dropping on the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, the unique roguelike has been condemned to limbo on any Sony format—and the Nintendo Switch.

It’s not the end of the world because there’s always the chance 33 Immortals will see the light of day on PS5 in the future. If it’s a success, sells a couple of million copies, and reviews well, then as well as users trying to end their banishment in-game, 33 Immortals banishment from PS5 could be over.

Stay tuned as we update you with the latest on 33 Immortals‘ future. Until then, check out what Empathy does ahead of the full release.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more