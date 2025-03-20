Best weapons in 33 Immortals: All weapons ranked

New title 33 Immortals is the perfect blend between the Hades formula and co-op gameplay. It plunges 32 players into the realms of Dante’s Divine Comedy and pits them against God himself.

There are numerous weapons you are given to fight your way through Dante’s worlds, but some are better than others. So, here are our picks for the best weapons in 33 Immortals that are sure to enhance your odds in the rebellion against Heaven.

33 Immortals weapons tier list

33 Immortals has four weapons for players to use, each featuring its own set of skills and gameplay quirks. These are the Bow of Hope, Sword of Justice, Daggers of Greed, and Staff of Sloth. As expected, they do not perform equally well, so here’s how we’ve ranked them.

S tier – Daggers of Greed

– Daggers of Greed A tier – Sword of Justice, Bow of Hope

– Sword of Justice, Bow of Hope B tier – Staff of Sloth

S tier

Daggers of Greed

The Daggers have the smoothest gameplay in 33 Immortals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This pair of daggers is incredibly fast and lethal, and makes you feel like you’re playing Hades. Compared to the Sword and Bow, it allows you to incessantly attack your enemies, dealing a ton of damage to your target and around them. By consuming Greed with Takedowns, you can cut through large groups of mobs with relative ease and retain your quickness all the while.

A tier

Sword of Justice

The Sword of Justice has the highest damage per hit, but its slowness is a severe downside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sword of Justice is a tank-oriented weapon in 33 Immortals that is quite slow, but nonetheless powerful. It’s great overall and swinging it around can easily take down multiple enemies simultaneously, allowing you to rack up a ton of DPS and become invaluable in any given party.

The Sword of Justice performs best in real co-op where each party member plays an important role, as the tank can aggro mobs to themself and open enemies up to attacks from the rest of the group. In solo runs, you’d do better to pick up either the Bow or the Daggers.

Bow of Hope

The Bow of Hope is your first weapon, and you might as well stick to it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bow of Hope is one of two ranged weapons in 33 Immortals, functioning essentially like Xayah from League of Legends. You shoot out arrows that stay on the ground, giving you the option to pull them to yourself and do damage to any enemy they pass through. The downside of this mechanic is that your arrow count is finite, and pulling them back is mandatory once you shoot all six of them, which can stagger your character for a moment and potentially lead to unnecessary damage.

However, these quirks are made up for by the sheer damage output the Bow of Hope has which, paired with its nature as a ranged weapon, makes it exceptionally powerful in both solo and co-op runs.

B tier

Staff of Sloth

Turns out standing still isn’t the best mechanic in a roguelike. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Staff is my least favorite weapon in 33 Immortals, at least in its current state. While by no means a weak one, it is a tad slow for a ranged weapon and doesn’t have the mobility necessary to maneuver around large groups of enemies. Where it does shine, however, is co-op, as other party members can take aggro and allow you to pump the enemy with Orbs, dealing heavy damage and stunning them in the process.

This tier list can change at any time as developers re-balance the game, and we’ll update it if and when such changes occur.

