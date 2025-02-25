33 Immortals: All weapons and charged attacks

Wield your destiny and rebel against the almighty in 33 Immortals. With weapons forged from the essence of sins and virtues, every strike, slash, and shot brings you closer to redemption—or doom.

Recommended Videos

In 33 Immortals, weapons play a crucial role in shaping your journey through the realms of Hell, Purgatory, and eventually Heaven. As of February 2025, there are four weapons you can pick from in 33 Immortals, and your weapon of choice will not only define your combat styles but also influence your team strategies in this large-scale cooperative roguelike game. Get ready and pick your weapon of choice with which to charge into battle before the early access release this March.

talk to Beatrice to learn more about weapons in 33 Immortals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every weapon in 33 Immortals allows you to perform three types of attacks: normal, charged, and ultimate. Normal attacks are quick and essential for building momentum during combat, while charged attacks deal significantly more damage or have additional effects tailored to the weapon’s characteristics. The ultimate attack, however, is each weapon’s most powerful move and requires charging its energy by attacking enemies. But most importantly, unleashing an ultimate attack demands teamwork, as it can only be activated with the help of at least one other player.

All weapons and charged attacks in 33 Immortals

Sword of Justice: Your strength lies in defense

The Sword of Justice is the ultimate tank weapon, designed for players who love leading the charge. Its basic attack, Sword Slash, generates Justice with each hit. The charged attack, Heavy Slash, uses Justice to stagger enemies, interrupting most enemy attacks—though it won’t stop AOE attacks or certain boss moves. The special ability, Guard, makes you immune to incoming damage at the cost of Justice and triggers a powerful Gavel Bash counterattack when hit.

Gain a shield by using or aiding a player with the Sword of Justice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ultimate ability, Bubble Shield, grants a protective barrier to you and two teammates. If you avoid taking damage, this shield stacks, providing layered defense for crucial moments like boss fights. However, the sword’s slow swing speed makes it less effective against fast-moving enemy waves. We recommend focusing on building Justice consistently and timing parries for maximum impact. Most suggest using the sword before Torture Chambers or during Inferno runs, as it provides essential protection while still dishing out significant damage.

Bow of Hope: Powerful ranged attacks

The Bow of Hope is your best ally if you prefer striking from a distance. Its basic attack, Arrow, shoots projectiles that linger in place, providing sustained damage, while the charged attack, Heavy Arrow, increases range and stun buildup, though it reduces mobility during the special ability, Guiding Light, which recalls all arrows for piercing damage. Proper timing is key, as heavy arrows don’t build stun when recalled.

Work together to unleash a strong attack with the Bow of Hope. Image via Thunder Lotus

The ultimate ability, Volley of Arrows, releases a continuous barrage upward, requiring three players—including you—to activate. Positioning this attack at the bottom of a chamber maximizes its damage output. While the bow excels at clearing enemy waves, its reliance on teammates for the ultimate makes solo play more challenging. We recommend pairing it with tank weapons like the Sword of Justice for protection during charge times. Upgrades like automatic arrow retrieval and Double Shot—which fires two heavy arrows—are popular among players looking to maximize long-range damage.

Daggers of Greed: Rapid strikes and high risk

The Daggers of Greed are perfect for players who thrive in fast-paced, high-risk combat. The basic attack, Slashes, builds Greed with each consecutive hit, increasing attack speed and power, while the charged attack, Stun Slash, delivers heavy damage and generates more Greed. The special ability, Takedown, consumes all Greed in a lunging attack that makes you invulnerable mid-strike—a crucial tool for escaping danger or finishing off weakened foes. The ultimate ability, Greedy Strikes, grants a buff that forces enemies to drop bones when hit, scaling damage with the number of bones collected—great for upgrading health, attack, and empathy points.

All unlockable upgrades for the Daggers of Greed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, the daggers’ short range puts players at risk during boss fights and large enemy waves. Despite that, the Daggers might be the best weapon in Inferno runs, where rapid damage output and bone collection lead to powerful buffs. Key upgrades like Quick Strike—increased attack speed with consecutive hits—and Patience—temporary speed and damage boosts after Greed depletion—make the daggers deadly in skilled hands.

Staff of Sloth: Crowd control specialist

For players who prefer support roles with strategic crowd control, the Staff of Sloth will be love at first sight. The basic attack, Orbs, generates Sloth energy, while the charged attack, Double Orbs, builds heavy stun. The special ability, Torpor, slows all enemies in a targeted area, with the zone growing larger the longer the ability is charged.

All unlockable upgrades for the staff of Sloth in 33 Immortals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ultimate ability, Super Slow, unleashes a lingering field that drastically reduces enemy speed while dealing minor damage. Although its direct damage potential is limited, the staff’s ability to slow enemies makes it perfect for pairing with high-DPS weapons like the Daggers of Greed. Community feedback highlights the effectiveness of upgrades like Scattered Orbs –which sends out additional orbs per attack—and Outburst– which increases area damage —which turn the staff into a powerful support tool in large-scale encounters.

How to choose the right weapon in 33 Immortals

Choosing the right weapon in 33 Immortals depends largely on personal playstyle, but you can also consider the team’s composition if you play with friends. Players who prefer to support from a distance might choose ranged weapons like the Bow of Hope, while those who enjoy getting up close and personal should consider melee options such as the Sword of Justice. Agility-focused players will benefit from fast weapons like the Daggers of Greed that prioritize speed over raw power.

The game’s official art hints at possible new weapon. Image via Thunder Lotus

Most players recommend balancing weapon choices based on the challenges expected in specific regions. For example, the Inferno requires weapons capable of sustained damage and mobility, while Purgatory may benefit from defensive and control-focused strategies.

But there’s another option: just wait.

Future weapons and what to expect

You can choose from a growing selection of weapons, with at least four more yet to be revealed. These additions will likely continue the theme of the seven sins and virtues, offering new mechanics and playstyles to explore, and a few potential new ones can already be seen in the game’s poster and official images—like a staff and a mace. With each new weapon, you will need to adapt your strategies and experiment with different combinations to find the most effective setups for your teams.

Community discussions hinted at the possibility of weapons tailored to specific boss mechanics or regions, suggesting that future updates may bring even more specialized combat options for Purgatory and Heaven—to defeat the almighty.

As you await Heaven’s full release and unveiling, the existing arsenal provides plenty of opportunities for experimentation, mastery, and collaboration. With more weapons on the horizon, the combat experience in 33 Immortals promises to become even more diverse and engaging than it already is. So get ready to pick your weapon and rise against divine judgment.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy