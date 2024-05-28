All 33 Immortals platforms

The aptly named 33 Immortals is running a closed beta to June 2 ahead of its full release. While the beta and subsequent early access release will be used to adjust the game around the community, some things are already set in stone.

Recommended Videos

Here are all the confirmed platforms you can play 33 Immortals on, followed by speculation on whether we can expect to see the list expanded in the future.

33 Immortals: All platforms and distributors

That’s a whole lot of immortals. Image via Thunder Lotus

Wikipedia and Google’s knowledge panel for 33 Immortals both provide a platform list, but that list doesn’t completely match the one from the game’s website. Wikipedia lists the Xbox One as one of the places you can play this game, but Thunder Lotus Games (the developer) and the Xbox Store list only the current-gen Xbox Series X and S.

While it does seem that Xbox players need one of the latest consoles for this game, that isn’t the only place you can play. At the time of writing, 33 Immortals is releasing on the following platforms:

Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Windows

If you’re on Windows, you’ll have the option to choose between the Xbox Store or Epic Games for the full release later this year. For the closed beta that runs until June 2, you’ll need to sign up directly from the developer’s website.

Will 33 Immortals add more platforms in the future?

It’s definitely too early to say with any certainty whether or not PlayStation, Mac, or Switch will support 33 Immortals in the future, but there are some clues available for forming educated guesses.

Personally, I doubt the game is likely to be ported to any additional consoles. Microsoft has been bringing Game Pass hits like Sea of Thieves over to PS5, however, they only have jurisdiction to do that on games it has published in-house. Thunder Lotus Games is both developer and publisher for 33 Immortals, which means it’s really purely up to them to decide whether or not the list of platforms expands in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more