When will 33 Immortals release?

33 Immortals caught our eye when it was announced at Summer Game Fest 2023, but we’re still waiting on a release date.

33 Immortals is the latest game from Thunder Lotus, the developer behind the spectacular 2020 hit Spiritfarer, and is an action roguelike that sees up to 33 players working co-operatively.

If you are impatiently waiting for 33 Immortals, you can find all the details we currently have on its release below.

When does 33 Immortals release?

33 Immortals does not have a specific release date yet. Instead, developer Thunder Lotus has given a tentative release window of 2024.

Given that 33 Immortals will release on day one on Game Pass for both Xbox Series X|S and PC, we could see more details provided in the Xbox Showcase on June 9—which takes place a week after the 33 Immortals Closed Beta finishes.

Thunder Lotus previously appeared at the ID@ Xbox Showcase in April, with a gameplay trailer showing a fight against Lucifer.

33 Immortals launches into Early Access in 2024, with a release window yet to be confirmed. Developer Thunder Lotus stated the aim was to continue the “proud tradition of working with our community” during game development.

News of a more concrete release date into Early Access will come after the Closed Beta period from May 24 to June 2, though exact timings will depend on the feedback from players and how much work is required.

