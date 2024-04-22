Palworld, Vampire Survivors, and more to show new content in Xbox April showcase

A new ID@Xbox Digital Showcase has been set for next week, where the likes of Palworld and Vampire Survivors are set to take center stage.

The event will showcase several new games from indie developers, many of which will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass, and Palworld‘s confirmed attendance is likely to turn heads. Xbox announced the event will take place on April 29 at 12pm CT, and it will feature “epic trailers, fresh gameplay, and new reveals.”

More Pals are coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though Palworld was not mentioned in the announcement, a post on the game’s official X account (formerly Twitter) confirmed the attendance of the Pocketpair title and told fans to ensure they “don’t miss it.” Pocketpair has already teased its big summer update, promising a “large, more content-packed update” that will include “never-before-seen scenery and thrilling adventures on a new island,” with “many new Pals” and a “large amount of new content including buildings, weapons, and tower bosses.”

A PvP mode is also coming to Palworld this year, though listing it as part of the summer update was a “mistake.”

Aside from Palworld, the Xbox showcase event will include the latest updates on Vampire Survivors, Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and more. Vampire Survivors could provide information on the Operation Guns DLC, made in collaboration with Konami, which is due to arrive on Steam on May 7, but no information for an Xbox release has been provided so far.

Meanwhile, 33 Immortals will hold a closed beta from May 24 to June 2 that will be available on both PC and Xbox, which you can sign up for now. Further details will be shared at the show, which could include an early access release date.

There are likely to be plenty more surprises in store for those tuning in, particularly as over 40 games were featured in last year’s event—setting the bar quite high.

