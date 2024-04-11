When does the Vampire Survivors Operation Guns DLC and Contra crossover release?

Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns is indie studio poncle’s latest crossover DLC that brings the classic 80’s run-and-gun franchise, Contra, into the modern bullet hell roguelite of Vampire Survivors.

Operation Guns, which was first revealed via a teaser trailer in the April 10 Triple-i Initiative showcase, is an official collaboration with Konami that introduces iconic characters and locales from Contra. The official FAQ for the DLC emphasizes that there’s going to be a lot of “guns, headbands, explosions,” and more to translate the original series’ experience into the gameplay of Vampire Survivors.

When does Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC release?

Operation Guns will be released on Wednesday, May 8 across all Vampire Survivor versions. That includes PC through Steam, Xbox, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. According to the official Steam announcement, the DLC will introduce a six-chapter Adventure alongside 22 new weapons (11 base weapons and 11 evolutions), 11 characters (as well as a secret 12th character), one large map, and a bonus map.

Not all of the weapons are guns, despite the trailer’s focus on the bombastic run-and-gun aesthetic. Poncle has also stated the weapons will have a lower damage output as an homage to the original difficulty of the Contra games, but that there’ll be “a lot [of] Arcana interactions to customise the difficulty to your liking.”

During the Triple-i Initiative showcase, poncle also announced Vampire Survivors will finally be coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 this summer: Operation Guns, as well as all previous DLC like the Among Us crossover DLC, Emergency Meeting, will also become available to buy on PlayStation at the same time.

