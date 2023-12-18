Everything new in the Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting DLC: Characters, weapons, and more

The Vampire Survivors has added a themed DLC for players called Emergency Meeting, centering around the group survival game, Among Us. When you purchase the Emergency Meeting DLC, it comes with several additions to the game, such as new characters, weapons, and a map.

There’s a lot inside the Emergency Meeting, and keeping track of it can be a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, we’ve got everything for you to make it much easier. Here’s what you need to know about everything new in Vampire Survivors’ Emergency Meeting DLC, covering characters, weapons, and maps.

Everything in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting

Fighting through Polus Replica. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The major content pieces released with Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting are nine new characters, 15 weapons, and the new map, Polus Replica. These are all included in the DLC and are available shortly after purchasing.

Although you can purchase Emergency Meeting immediately, the characters and weapons won’t be unlocked. You’ll have to grab these ones while exploring the Polus Replica map, and you’ll want to bring your favorite Vampire Survivors character with you to smash through the new enemies and prepare to dive deeper through the treacherous station.

All characters in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting

The nine characters you unlock in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting have specific requirements you need to meet before they become available. The primary way to unlock them will be to explore the Polus Replica map, play through the new content, and unlock the various weapons you can find at this location.

These are all the characters you can get in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting, and how you unlock them.

Crewmate Dino : Find and open the coffin in Polus Replica

: Find and open the coffin in Polus Replica Engineer Gino : Evolve the Sharp Tongue

: Evolve the Sharp Tongue Ghost Lino : Evolve the Lifesign Scan

: Evolve the Lifesign Scan Guardian Pina : Defeat one enemy with Ghost Lino!?

: Defeat one enemy with Ghost Lino!? Horse : Defeat a total of 6,000 Suspicious enemies

: Defeat a total of 6,000 Suspicious enemies Impostor Rina : Evolve the Report!

: Evolve the Report! Megalo Impostor Rina : Defeat 100,000 enemies in a single run with Impostor Rina

: Defeat 100,000 enemies in a single run with Impostor Rina Scientist Mina : Evolve the Lucky Swipe

: Evolve the Lucky Swipe Shapeshifter Nino: Evolve the Science Rocks

15 weapons in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting

You will find that you can unlock 15 news weapons in the Vampire Survivor’s Emergency Meeting DLC. Like the characters, these weapons are hidden throughout the Polus Replica map, waiting for you to find them.

As you find them, these weapons can also evolve into more powerful versions, but finding the correct combination could take some trial and error. Only seven weapons evolve, limiting how you pick and choose the best ones for your build.

Six music tracks in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting

In addition to the new weapons, characters, and map to explore, Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting comes with six music tracks. These tracks can be played while you’re making your way through the maps, and previous locations you’ve already been enjoying in Vampire Survivors.