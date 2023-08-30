All maps in Vampire Survivors and how to unlock them

Vampire Survivors has a lot of stages with monsters that swarm as you try to survive for as long as possible. Each stage in Vampire Survivors contains a variety of enemies and objects you can come across while battling the hordes of evil. In total, there are 12 maps to dive into and run through enemies. They often look very colorful and have many things to spot within them, but they are also treacherous with many hidden dangers.

But how can you check out the stages that you haven’t yet explored? Vampire Survivors has a number of unlockable and bonus stages that you’ll have to unlock as you play the game. If you want to fully explore and complete the game, you’ll have to venture out into them to do so. Here’s a rundown of all the maps in Vampire Survivors and how you can unlock the extra ones.

Normal Stages at the Beginning of Vampire Survivors

When you first start playing Vampire Survivors, you have five stages that you can progress through before any of the extra stages. These stages need to be unlocked consecutively by playing through the previous stage and reaching a certain level with your character. This can be done within one run for the specific stage, which will also enable you to unlock other things within the game, like weapons and perks.

Fighting off legions of monsters. Image by poncle.

Stage How to unlock The Mad Forest The first stage in the game is the Mad Forest, which you can dive into this stage after booting up the game. It’s here when you’ll be able to get acquainted with the game and unlock other stages at the same time. The modifier for this stage at the start are +10% movement speed. Inlaid Library To unlock this stage, you’ll have to play through the Mad Forest and reach at least Level 20. This can be easily done by simple playing through the first stage. The modifier for this stage at the start is +25% movement speed. Dairy Plant This is the third normal map you get. To unlock access to it, you’ll have to play the Inlaid Library and reach level 40 in one run. Playing through the Mad Forest and reaching level 40 doesn’t affect this; you need to be in the Inlaid Library. The modifier for this stage at the start are +10% movement speed and +20% gold obtained. Gallo Tower This is the fourth stage of the game and can be unlocked by playing through the Dairy Plant. You have to reach level 60 in the Dairy Plant to gain access to this stage. The modifier for this stage at the start are +25% movement speed and +30% gold obtained. Cappella Magna This is the final normal map in the game that you have access to. To unlock this stage, you’ll have to play through the Gallo Tower and reach level 80. The modifier for this stage at the start are +40% movement speed and +40% gold obtained.

The stage select screen. Image by poncle.

Bonus Stages with Hyper Mode in Vampire Survivors

The bonus maps in Vampire Survivors are unlocked once you open up Hyper Mode. This is an extra mode that mixes up aspects of the stages you play on. Movement speed for you and your enemies is increased, the speed of projectiles is increased, and gold you find is given a 50-percent boost. Changes are also made to enemy health as well. To unlock Hyper Mode, you need to complete a certain task within a given stage to get its Hyper Mode version. Here is how you unlock the Hyper Mode for each normal stage.

Mad Forest Hyper Mode Kill the Giant Blue Venus monster Inlaid Library Hyper Mode Kill the Nesuferit monster Dairy Plant Hyper Mode Kill the Sword Giant Gallo Tower Hyper Mode Kill the Giant Crab Cappalla Magna Hyper Mode Kill the Trinacria How to unlock Hyper Mode for all Normal Stages

When Hyper Mode is unlocked for all of the normal stages, you can open up additional stages by playing Hyper Mode on various stages. While not all bonus stages require you to play Hyper Mode, it is helpful when you’re trying to open up every stage in the game.

STAGE HOW TO UNLOCK STAGE Il Molise When you open up Hyper Mode on at least one stage, you can also access Il Molise. It doesn’t have to be any one specific map that you unlock Hyper Mode on, it can be a later normal stage if you want. The modifier for this stage are a 15:00 minute time limit, +25% movement speed and all enemies do not move on the map. Moonglow When you unlock Hyper Mode for at least four normal stages, you also unlock the Moonglow stage. It can be any of the four normal stages that you do so. The modifier for this stage are a 15:00 minute time limit, +35% movement speed and you can find extra stage items. Green Acres Green Acres is a challenge map that you can open up when you unlock the Hyper Mode version of at least two stages. The modifier for this stage are a 15:00 minute time limit, +25% movement speed and all enemies do not move on the map. The modifier for this stage are +25% movement speed, +50% enemy health, and there are random waves of enemies from various normal stages. The Bone Zone When you unlock Hyper Mode on at least three stages in the game, you can also access the Bone Zone. The modifier for this stage are +25% movement speed, +50% gold obtained, no item drops, and all enemies grow stronger over time. Boss Rash You can unlock the Boss Rash stage when you unlock Hyper Mode on all the normal stages. This is a place where you can face all of the bosses that are in the game, with each one appearing after another. The modifier for this stage are a 15:00 minute time limit, +25% movement speed, +50% enemy health, and all waves include bosses that appear from all stages. Tiny Bridge The Tiny Bridge is a challenge map that is unlocked when you reach level 80 on the Gallo Tower stage. It is a challenge map where you are on a small bridge with two groups fighting each other. The modifier for this stage are a 20-minute time limit, +25% movement speed, +30% gold obtained, and all enemies grow stronger over time.

Stages that Require Inverse Mode in Vampire Survivors

Another way to open up extra stages is to play through Inverse Mode on earlier stages. To do this, you need to find the relic Gracia’s Mirror on the Eudaimonia Machine stage. This will let you select Inverse Mode for previous stages you’ve visited. Inverse Mode flips the layout of stages upside down and changes the modifiers on them as well.

Astral Stair Astral Stair is a challenge map that is unlocked by reaching level 80 in the Inverse Version of the Inlaid Library. The modifier for this stage are a 20:00 minute time limit. Bat Country You can unlock the Bat Country stage by reaching level 80 on the Inverse Mode version of Mad Forest Stage. The modifier for this stage are a 20:00 minute time limit, +25% movement speed, +30% gold obtained, -75% EXP gained, and enemies grow stronger over time.

Battling monsters in the library. Image by poncle.

Unlocking the Hidden Maps of Vampire Survivors

There is a total of three hidden or secret maps in Vampire Survivors that are unlocked by completing specific tasks. To unlock the hidden maps, you don’t need to be a specific level to do so, but you may have to enter certain maps to complete a task.

STAGE HOW TO UNLOCK STAGE Eudaimonia Machine This stage is unlocked by finding all of the relics you can pick up on every stage in the game. This doesn’t need to be done in any particular order, but you’ll gain access to this hidden map after you obtain each relic you can find. The only modifier on this stage is a 99:00-minute time limit. Holy Forbidden This map is unlocked after you defeat the Trinacria monster in the Moonglow stage. You don’t have to do so with any specific weapon or ability, you just have to defeat it to unlock the stage. The modifier for this stage are a 2-minute time limit and +25% movement speed. Mt.Moonspell This stage is part of the Legacy of Moonspell downloadable content. You need to own the DLC in order to access the stage, but you also need to have unlocked access to the Inlaid Library as well. Mt.Moonspell won’t be open to you from the start if you haven’t already started playing and reached the Inlaid Library. The modifier for this stage are +40% movement speed and +50% gold obtained. Lake Foscari This stage is part of the Tides of Foscari downloadable content. You need to own the DLC in order to access the stage. This also requires you to have access to the Inlaid Library already. The modifier for this stage are +40% movement speed and +50% gold obtained. Abyss Foscari This stage is also part of the Tides of Foscari downloadable content. To unlock this stage, you need to break the Seal of the Lake with the character Keitha. This is done by breaking the giant crystal in the Lake Foscari stage. The modifier for this stage are +40% movement speed and +50% gold obtained.

