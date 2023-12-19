How to unlock all characters in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting

The Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting DLC adds new characters to unlock and add to your growing roster. These characters are all tied to the map that was added with the DLC, and that means you’ll need to unravel the many secrets within it to unlock them.

There’s nine characters coming to Vampire Survivors in the Emergency Meeting DLC, with each boasting a unique unlock mechanic. Even though the game shares with you go about unlocking them, knowing how to get there can be challenging.

Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock all characters in the new Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting DLC.

How to get all characters in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting

There are nine characters to unlock in Emergency Meeting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The nine characters you unlock in Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting are listed in the main menu before you join a game. Each character requires you to meet a specific request before they become available, each different from the other.

Many of them have to do with playing on the Polus Replica map. I would recommend focusing on this with your favorite character, and then you need to use the other unlocked characters in Emergency Meeting for the rest.

How to unlock Crewmate Dino in Vampire Survivors

Unlocking the Coffin on Polus Replica. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock Crewmate Dino by tracking down the coffin on Polus Replica in Vampire Survivors. In previous Vampire Survivors levels, the coffin is on a specific location. The coffin you’re looking for on Polus Replica will appear as a question mark on your map after you’ve found the Polus Replica Relic Map. The coffin is on the southeast part of the map.

How to unlock Engineer Gino in Vampire Survivors

Evolving the Sharp Tongue in Vampire Survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock Engineer Gino after you evolve the Sharp Tongue weapon in Vampire Survivors. You evolve the Sharp Tongue by combining it with the Mini Imposter. You need to level up Sharp Tongue to level eight, and have the Mini Imposter reach level three, followed by locating a treasure chest for the Sharp Tongue evolution called Impostatongue. You unlock the Sharp Tongue weapon by surviving for 15 minutes with the Impostor Rina character.

How to unlock Ghost Lino in Vampire Survivors

Evolving the Lifesign Scan in Vampire Survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you want to unlock Ghost Lino in Vampire Survivors, it all comes down to getting Lifesign Scan. You need to evolve the Lifesign Scan, which you can do by tracking down the Mini Ghost, a small, yellow Impostor that joins you. You need to level up the Lifesign Scan to level eight and the Mini Ghost to level three, and then track down a treasure chest to unlock the evolved version of Lifesign Scan, called the Paranormal Scan.

How to unlock Shapeshifter Nino in Vampire Survivors

Evolving Science Rocks into Rocket Science in Vampire Survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you unlock Shapeshifter Nino is by evolving the Science Rocks weapon. The Scientist does start with the Science Rocks weapon. You can evolve Science Rocks by finding the Mini Scientist on the Polus Replica map. You can upgrade Science Rocks when it reaches level eight, and the Mini Scientist is at level three, evolving it into Rocket Science.

How to unlock Guardian Pina in Vampire Survivors

The Guardian Pina unlock can be tricky in Vampire Survivors. You do this by defeating at least one character wtih Ghost Lino, and you cannot attack with this character. Instead, you need to use other items to attack for it. There are several ways you can get around Ghost Lino never attacking, and one way I did it was by finding the Rosary weapon and using it to destroy all enemies on the map.

You can find Rosaries on the ground on the Capella Magna map, or you can try using Sarabanade of Healing, which doubles your character’s healing, and whenever they heal, they release a pulse of damage. Both methods work.

How to unlock Impostor Rina in Vampire Survivors

Evolving the Report! in Vampire Survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock Impostor Rina in Vampire Survivors by evolving the Report! weapon. The only way for you to unlock the Report! weapon is by surviving for 15 minutes as Crewmate Dino, and then you can add Report! to your weapon collection. Crewmate Dino does start with this weapon, though. You then need to make sure you equip Report! and the Mini Crewmate, leveling them up to level eight and three, respectively. You’ll then unlock the evolved Report! version called Emergency Meeting.

How to unlock Scientist Mina in Vampire Survivors

Evolving Lucky Swipe to Crossed Wires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock Scientist Mina by evolving the Lucky Swipe weapon in Vampire Survivors. The Engineer starts with this weapon, which means you need to unlock that character first. The Lucky Swipe weapon evolves when you track down the Mini Engineer, and you can find that on the Polus Replica map. When Lucky Swipe reaches level eight and the Mini Engieer reaches level three, Lucky Swipe evolves into Crossed Wires.

How to unlock Horse in Vampire Survivors

Fighting Suspicious enemies in Vampire Survivors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Horse in Vampire Survivors is slightly easier to unlock. Rather than focusing on a weapon, the only thing you need to focus on is defeating a total of 6,000 suspicious looking enemies.

These enemies appear in the Polus Replica, and they are creatures that appear as traditional items but turn out to be foes that you can defeat. For example, you might see shoes on the ground, and when you get close enough, they turn out to be an Impostor or a snowman that’s now walking toward you.

How to unlock Megalo Impostor Rina in Vampire Survivors

The last character you can unlock for the Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting DLC is Megalo Impostor Rina. You can only unlock Megalo Impostor Rina by defeating 100,000 enemies in a single run with Impostor Rina. This can be time consuming because you need to find the correct combination of items that fit your playstyle. You will need to play on Endless mode. Make sure you select Hyper to spawn more enemies in a timely fashion.