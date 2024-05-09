Bill in the Operation: Gun City chapter in Operation Guns in Vampire Survivors
All Vampire Survivors Operation Guns DLC weapon evolutions

There are several new weapon combos to try in the Vampire Survivors Contra DLC.
The new Vampire Survivors DLC, Operation Guns, features 11 new weapons, which means another 11 weapon evolutions to discover. Evolving your weapons, just like in the base game, will transform them into a stronger version with added effects.

All weapon evolutions and unions in Vampire Survivors Operation Guns DLC

Here’s the full list of weapons in Vampires Survivors: Operation Guns DLC, how to evolve them, and their effects. All weapon evolutions require you to get the new Weapon Power-Up item and have both components at level eight. The Weapon-Power Up is a requirement to upgrade the weapon that will evolve, and this happens at random. It means that even if you have all three components, you might not get a weapon evolution from a chest if the Weapon-Power Up didn’t upgrade the one you need.

Weapon evolutionCombinationEffect
Prototype ALong Gun + Weapon Power-UpCalls forth two drones for support fire.
Prototype BShort Gun + Weapon Power-Up + BracerCalls forth two drones for support fire.
Prototype CSpead Shot + Weapon Power-Up + Empty TomeCalls forth two drones for support fire.
Pronto BeamC-U-Laser + Weapon Power-Up + TirajisùLasers split into multiple beams when they hit.
Fire-L3GSFirearm + Weapon Power-Up + CandelabradorFires again when destroying a light source or destructible item
Wave BeamSonic Bloom + Weapon Power-Up + ArmorCharges up a more powerful auto-aimed blast when standing still
Multistage MissilesHoming Miss + Weapon Power-Up + DuplicatorProjectiles split into smaller ones when they hit.
Atmo-TorpedoDiver Mines + Weapon Power-Up + AttractorbCreates damaging zones that attract enemies.
BFC2000-ADBlade Crossbow + Weapon Power-Up + CloverCalls forth divine intervention with a Luck-based frequency.
Time WarpPrism Lass + Weapon Power-Up + WingsMay freeze, slow down, or DeFang enemies.
Big Fuzzy FistMetal Claw + Weapon Power-Up + Hollow HeartPummels the most powerful enemies in sight.

How to get more Weapon Power-Ups in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC

The only guaranteed way to get the Weapon Power-Up to evolve your Operation Guns weapons is by finding them on the floor around the maps. Chapter four, Operation: Gun City, has the most Weapon Power-Ups on the floor (a total of three). So, if you want to unlock these weapons as soon as possible, your best shot is on this map, though it may take some time to get there since you first have to clear the previous chapters.

You can also be offered Weapon Power-Ups as a level-up item, though I found them rare. I still highly recommend opening your map and looking for an icon of a steel handbag and heading in that direction because that’s where you’ll find this item.

