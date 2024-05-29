What does Empathy do in 33 Immortals? Answered

In 33 Immortals, players embark on an epic journey through Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven, starting in the Dark Woods where they choose their archetypes and respective weapons, with each bestowing unique abilities.

The game, which is currently running in a closed beta, features three main statistics: Vitality, Attack, and Empathy. While Vitality and Attack are fairly straightforward stats-wise (these enhance health and damage respectively) Empathy offers more nuanced benefits that enhance cooperative play.

What is Empathy in 33 Immortals?

Virgilio guides you through all there is to know in the other worlds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Empathy, indicated by a symbol of two purple people hugging, is a key statistic in 33 Immortals that influences co-op abilities. Empathy can be collected at Dust Shrines, found throughout the map, in exchange for bones picked up in Reliquaries, Urns, or Torture Chambers. It plays a crucial role in reducing resurrection time, reducing the shattering malus, and increasing the power of co-op abilities. Players can activate these co-op powers by pressing Shift, summoning a sigil that requires additional players to activate.

In the Dark Woods, you’ll encounter the lovable Beatrice to guide you through your training. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each weapon has a unique co-op ability enhanced by Empathy:

Greed Daggers : Co-op ability Greedy Strikes spawns bones with each monster hit, dealing bonus damage based on the bones collected. The more Empathy players activating the sigil have, the longer the ability lasts.

: Co-op ability Greedy Strikes spawns bones with each monster hit, dealing bonus damage based on the bones collected. The more Empathy players activating the sigil have, the longer the ability lasts. Bow of Hope : Co-op power Light Arrows fires arrows towards the north side of the map. Higher Empathy extends the duration of the arrow volley.

: Co-op power Light Arrows fires arrows towards the north side of the map. Higher Empathy extends the duration of the arrow volley. Sword of Justice : Co-op ability Bubble Shield provides a shield that prevents all damage until its health depletes. More Empathy among players activating the ability increases the shield’s durability.

: Co-op ability Bubble Shield provides a shield that prevents all damage until its health depletes. More Empathy among players activating the ability increases the shield’s durability. Staff of Sloth: Co-op ability Super Slow slows all monsters hit. Greater Empathy shared among players activating the sigil extends the slow.

Mastering Empathy in 33 Immortals enhances your strongest abilities and strengthens cooperative strategies, making each raid a Commedia of collaboration. Div-in-a epic adventure and let your Empathy guide your way through the realms of divine comedy.

