33 Immortals review: A chaotic, ambitious, and unforgiving roguelike

33 Immortals is a bold experiment in the roguelike genre, blending large-scale co-op raids with fast-paced action and a striking art style.

Developed by Thunder Lotus Games—the studio behind Jotun, Sundered, and Spiritfarer—it takes inspiration from The Divine Comedy and shifts the focus from individual mastery to coordinated survival. Victory isn’t just about how well you fight, but how well you fight together.

A unique premise with MMO-lite roots

Set in a world inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, 33 Immortals casts players as condemned souls rebelling against divine judgment. Unlike traditional roguelikes that focus on solitary progression, this game drops you into a chaotic, ever-changing battlefield where teamwork isn’t just encouraged—it’s necessary for survival. While not a full-fledged MMO, it borrows elements from large-scale raids, where success depends on cooperation and positioning rather than individual mastery of the game.

Battles can become very chaotic in 33 Immortals. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

I played several beta tests of 33 Immortals, and though I am ecstatic to see it finally released to the public, my first impression of the game had left me confused. Like all players, I spawned somewhere in Inferno, immediately thrown into a chaotic battle as Beatrice, the guide, instructed me on the basics of combat—though you won’t survive that first run.The tutorial ensures you experience failure firsthand, as the relentless enemies eventually overwhelm you.

However, at the moment, the tutorial is weak, leaving you to figure many things out on your own like the crucial Empathy mechanic. The movement and combat initially feel sluggish compared to other roguelike games, which may be frustrating for those expecting a similarly fluid experience. Eventually you’ll succumb to the hordes of demons and respawn in the Dark Woods.

Prepare to fight in the Dark Woods hub

Upon respawning in the Dark Woods, you find yourself in a safe zone where preparation is key. The Daily Quest Board offers three rotating objectives that reward Stardust, essential for leveling up Perks. Dante, the keeper of Perks, provides a selection of 20 upgrades, improving everything from gold drops to attack power—each can be upgraded five times for stronger bonuses.

You begin your rebellion with one Perk. Screenshot via Dot Esports Quickly find more Perks just by playing. Image via Thunder Lotus Cosmetics in 33 Immortals are many and various, but most importantly they’re free, just find them by playing. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Nearby, Charon manages cosmetics, all currently unlockable for free using cosmetic tokens found in runs. To the north, Beatrice grants you Feats, which unlock new gameplay features, while the eight Weapon Altars around her will let you pick which one you want to defy divine judgement with. At the moment only four weapons based on either cardinal sins or virtues are available—Sword of Justice, Daggers of Greed, Staff of Sloth, and Bow of Hope—though hints of future additions, like a halberd, appear in the game’s official artwork.

Enter the Eternal Gate and pick your battle. Screenshot via Dot Esports Untill they defeat the region’s boss, players cannot rise above. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

You can also upgrade weapons here to improve their effectiveness. Further north, Virgil holds a vast collection of game knowledge, offering insights into enemies, weapons, and mechanics. Once you’ve chosen your weapon, perks, and color of your cloak, you can head toward the Eternal Gate, where the real challenge begins.

How to survive hell: Dodge the Wrath of God and ascend

Stepping through the Eternal Gate isn’t just a return to battle—it’s a choice. You must select between three locations: Inferno, Purgatorio, or Paradiso, though Paradiso remains locked until its expected Fall release. Once inside, you’re thrown into a world of chaos alongside 32 other damned souls, all scrambling to survive.

Dust Shrines are where you can upgrade your basic stats each run. Screenshot via Dot Esports Bone Altars are directly infront a Torture Chamber. Screenshot via Dot Esports If you can, but a Relic Chest Key before entering a Torture Chamber so you can pick up two relics once completed it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To stand a chance, you must farm monsters immediately. They drop dust, which fills your Dust Bubble and can be deposited at Dust Shrines to upgrade Attack, Vitality, or Empathy. Scattered across the map are Torture Chambers, high-risk combat trials with valuable loot—two Relic chests, one always open one requiring a key—that are limited to six players at a time. Going in alone is a death sentence and even small groups struggle, I quickly learned to wait for at least three other allies before attempting one. Outside these chambers, Bone Altars allow you to heal, buy Relic Chest Keys, or acquire Teleport Stones, which are indispensable for reaching allies or escaping danger when chaos erupts.

Every few Torture Chambers, divine punishment strikes—fire tornados, meteors, and other deadly hazards force you to stay on the move or be wiped out. This Wrath of God intensifies until 12 chambers are cleared, triggering Holy Fire and the final sprint to the Ascension Battles. These fights are brutal, even with 11 teammates, as waves of enemies must be defeated before the Holy Fire consumes everything. Victory grants a Legendary Relic, a crucial boost for the final fight. After several runs, I learned that teleporting to help other groups before ascending increases everyone’s chances—more relics mean a stronger team against Lucifer.

Win Ascension Battles and face the boss. Screenshot via Dot Esports This is what ahppens when you wake the sleeping boss. Screenshot via Dot Esports Defeat Lucifer and gain a kety to Purgatorio. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Then comes Lucifer, a relentless battle of dodging, reviving, and landing hits before time runs out. Even with a full squad, survival isn’t guaranteed—his AoE attacks can one-shot even the toughest souls. Defeat him, and you’ll unlock Purgatorio, where 21 survivors face even deadlier foes and a climactic fight against Adam and Eve.

Where 33 Immortals sin and atone

For all its brilliance, 33 Immortals isn’t without its flaws. The movement system feels stiff, with attacks locking you in place and dashes on a very brief, frustrating cooldown. Early on, this makes combat feel clunky and restrictive, and while later upgrades help smooth things out, it still never reaches the fluidity you’d expect from a game that throws you into such chaotic battles. The randomized progression of finidng Perks and the right Relics—though you can reroll those you find—means that some runs feel amazing, while others leave you underpowered and doomed before the final fight even begins.

The tutorial could be improved with more informations on basic stats. Screenshot via Dot Esports While players have more than one wheel of emoticons, they’re still not enough to communicate effectively. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Then there’s the lack of real coordination tools. With no voice or text chat, you’re left to hope your team naturally understands the plan—which they often don’t—or rely on emoticons to direct those around you. Even if the emote wheel has arrows and objective’s icons, most of the time players won’t follow them. And while I really like the game’s massive scale and the forced cooperation, there are moments where it feels like pure luck whether you get a well-organized squad or a chaotic free-for-all. More ways to communicate, a tighter movement system, and tweaks to balance the power curve would go a long way in refining the experience.

However, the art and animations of 33 Immortals are visually breathtaking, blending medieval manuscript aesthetics with nightmarish, apocalyptic imagery. Thunder Lotus’ hand-drawn style is rich in detail, from illuminated script menus to grotesque, hellish landscapes straight out of a horror series—complete with mutilated devilish bodies around the map.

Dakr Woods loading screen. Screenshot via Dot Esports Section of the Inferno Map. Screenshot via Dot Esports Inferno loading screen. Screenshot via Dot Esports Lucifer loading screen. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The audio design in 33 Immortals is masterfully crafted, making every hit and enemy attack feel weighty and impactful. Each sound is drawn out to perfection, whether it’s the satisfying clash of weapons or the eerie whispers of the damned in the background. The soundtrack complements this beautifully—calm and atmospheric during exploration, yet swelling into epic intensity when battles heat up. In particular, to me Lucifer’s and Adam and Eve’s boss themes perfectly capture the overwhelming presence of these divine adversaries making you feel like just a poor, damned soul in looking to defy the impossible.

A Promising experience in need of a polish

33 Immortals is an ambitious take on the roguelike genre, blending large-scale co-op elements with action-packed gameplay. When everything clicks, it delivers a thrilling, high-stakes experience that feels genuinely unique. However, the same mechanics that make it exciting can also lead to frustration. Combat has a weightiness that rewards patience but might feel sluggish to some—especially Staff of Sloth players—and the tutorial could do a better job of making a strong first impression with a more detailed guide of the game’s core mechanics.

The game’s dependence on teamwork is a double-edged sword—success feels earned, but failure can often be out of your control.

Reassuring messages welcome you to your first 33 Immortals run. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Still, there’s a strong foundation here, and with 33 Immortals entering early access on March 18, there’s plenty of room for refinement. If Thunder Lotus can improve onboarding, introduce better communication tools, and fine-tune movement mechanics, the game has the potential to carve out a unique place in the roguelike space. It’s an experiment in structured chaos, and for those willing to embrace the unpredictability, it’s an experience worth diving into.

Win or lose, 33 Immortals makes sure you feel every decision, every mistake, and every moment of triumph has weight on your soul.

Rewarding teamwork with strategic depth

Stunning hand-drawn art and great atmospheric world-building Cons Combat and movement can feel sluggish

Weak tutorial makes early runs confusing

Lack of communication tools leads to disorganized solo runs

