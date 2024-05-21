33 Immortals closed beta release countdown: Exact start time and date

The first hands-on experience for players in 33 Immortals is right around the corner, and the countdown is on to try out the new Thunder Lotus title—and we can tell you exactly how long you have to wait.

33 Immortals is the latest game from the developer behind the 2020 hit Spiritfarer and sees groups of 33 players working together in a unique spin on the Roguelike genre.

Though we have to wait a while longer until 33 Immortals releases into early access, nine days of the closed beta will provide a great insight into the title. You can find out the exact time left to wait below.

33 Immortals closed beta release time and date

Grab and go. Image via Thunder Lotus

The 33 Immortals closed beta begins on May 24 and ends on June 2. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass and the Epic Games Store—but only for those who signed up and were selected, and who meet the required PC specs.

The beta begins at 10am PT/12pm CT/1pm ET/6pm BST/3am AEST (May 25). Developer Thunder Lotus will stream a countdown starting an hour earlier on Twitch, where players can hang out while they wait for the beta to open.

If you want to know exactly how long you have to wait to try out 33 Immortals, refer to our countdown below that’s ticking down to the launch of the closed beta. The countdown is set for the times specified above and, as it’s a global release, everyone will be able to join at the same time.

The 33 Immortals closed beta closes on June 2 at 3pm PT/5pm CT/6pm ET/11pm BST/8am AEST (June 3). When the beta closes, we’ll have to patiently await news of another test period or the early access launch to enjoy 33 Immortals again.

