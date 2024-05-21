33 Immortals closed beta system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specs

Players have the first opportunity to play 33 Immortals during the closed beta period, and if you want to ensure your PC can run the game, we have the details you need.

The 33 Immortals closed beta is available on the Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Pass from May 24 to June 2, ahead of a release into early access on PC and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

If you have successfully signed up for the 33 Immortals closed beta, make sure you don’t miss out by not having a PC with the requirements for the game. You can see all the details below.

PC requirements for 33 Immortals

The minimum PC requirements are what you need to be able to play and launch 33 Immortals on basic settings without any issues. Anything below these PC specs may result in an inability to launch the game or performance issues.

Though it means you may not be able to run the game at the best performance or visual settings, you can at least play it. However, as it is a closed beta, you may run into bugs or issues due to the game’s build. So, if you encounter issues, it may not be related to your PC.

Currently, the recommended PC specs for 33 Immortals are listed the same as the minimum specs. Though we expect the PC requirements to remain the same for the early access release, the recommended specs may be upgraded—so keep your eyes peeled here for any updates.

You can see all the requirements in the table, below, via the Epic Games Store:

Operating System Windows 10 or later Processor Equivalent of Dual Core 3.0 GHz Graphics DirectX 11 compatible graphics card with at least 2GB of video memory DirectX Version 11 RAM 8GB Storage 20GB available space

