The Dueling Peaks Stable is one of 14 stables in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a useful location because, like other stables, it’s a place to register horses, lodge overnight, and collect Pony Points. The Dueling Peaks Stable also plays a role in a couple of quests, so it’s well worth finding.

Dueling Peaks Stable location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Dueling Peaks Stable is in the West Necluda region, close to the road that runs north-south between Dueling Peaks and the Ash Swamp. So, if you follow that road between the Kakariko Bridge and the Big Twin Bridge, you’ll see the Dueling Peaks Stable near the Big Twin Bridge end.

The nearest Shrine to the Dueling Peaks Stable is the Eshos Shrine. And the nearest Skyview Tower is the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, but that’s still quite a long way to the northwest. The nearest village is Kakariko Village, and you can reach the Dueling Peaks Stable by leaving Kakariko Village on the east side and following the road.

Speak to the musicians to start the Serenade to Cotera quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On your way along that road, you might hear some drumming. This is where Beetz the drummer hangs out, at least until you complete the Honey, Bee Mine quest, which you can start by talking to him. Once you complete the quest, Beetz will leave his roadside tent and join his musical troupe at the Dueling Peaks Stable, and you’ll then be able to help them get to the nearby Great Fairy Fountain.

I actually met Beedle on his way to the stable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dueling Peak’s stable master is called Tasseren, and he can offer you all of the usual stable services, like registering horses, renting beds, and earning Pony Points. You can also meet Rensa, who’s apparently Tasseren’s twin brother, standing next to the outdoor counter. He’s a guide who can tell you some useful, if not essential, information about the local area.

Penn has heard that Princess Zelda has been kidnapped by Yiga. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might also find Beedle the beetle merchant sitting outside the Dueling Peak Stable and, if you’ve completed the Serenade to a Great Fairy side adventure, Penn will be standing at the very top of the stable.

Getting up there to speak to him is a little challenging, but I did it by making a campfire in front of the stable using wood and flint, dropping a Hylian pinecone on it, then gliding up. Talking to Penn will start the Princess Zelda Kidnapped?! side adventure.

