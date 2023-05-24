Where is the Highland Stable in Tears of the Kingdom?

There are stables found all across the map of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. From the New Serenne Stable to the Lakeside Stable, you will likely find a different stable in every single region of the map. Some are vastly more important than others, however, and one of the stables that players will want to find over other locations is the Highland Stable.

The Highland Stable is a vital location to discover if you want to acquire the Froggy Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom, as this is one of the stables where you can complete a quest for Penn. You can also find some vendors at this stable as well Blynne, who offers some horse riding races. Regardless of why you need to find Highland Stable, you can read our guide below for its exact location in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to find Highland Stable’s location in Tears of the Kingdom

Unfortunately, the journey to Highland Stable is a long and arduous one. It’s located in the far southern part of the map, south of Faron and due southeast of Gerudo. The exact coordinates for Highland Stable are 0498, -3450, 0047, or you can look at the map screenshot below.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

There are several ways you can get to this location, but perhaps the easiest is simply going from Lookout Landing. Here, you can glide south and eventually reach the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. Once again, you can shoot up into the air and keep gliding south to at least reach Faron, although you should be able to glide past that location.

You should keep in mind, though, that the areas surrounding Highland Stable can be extremely dangerous, especially for players without a solid armor set and weapons yet. Proceed with caution, and say hi to Penn for us.

