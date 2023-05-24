If you’ve played Zelda: Breath of the Wild before you know Nintendo gave fans the option to go ahead and beat the game within the first hour if they really wanted to, skipping over most of the missions in favor of speedrunning the game and showing off their skills.

This same principle exists in Tears of the Kingdom as well, albeit the exact location of the final boss and how to beat the game is a lot more difficult than in the previous title, with Nintendo doing its best to hide the final boss location in favor of players roaming the world and learning about it later.

But doing is far from easy. Even when trying to do this on a fresh save after over 100 hours of gameplay I couldn’t get through to Ganon. If you are more skilled than me, though, you should have better chances.

How do you complete Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom early?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat the game, you need to head to Hyrule Castle (coordinates 1830, 3112, 0244) in the center of the map. This is the exact same location as the previous final boss encounter only this time you need to go into the depths of the castle below to find what you are looking for.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Of course, that’s not to say this will be easy. If you are going there with the four hearts you started with, you’re going to need to be skilled and stocked up on weapons strong enough to take on not only the creatures but the bosses at the end. You will also need items like bombs to blow up a lot of the closed-off sections.

When you arrive in the depths of the castle, there will be a pretty straight linear route you can take to get you to where you need to be. When you finally reach the end, you will need to face off against a hoard of enemies by yourself, as well as take on the four bosses that you otherwise would have faced off against with the Sages in their respective temples.

Should you somehow manage to overcome that, then only Ganondorf remains between you and finally finding Princess Zelda.

This challenge is hard and not for those starting out for the first time. Even speedrunners have difficulty with this task and is something for only those skilled veterans who want to challenge themselves.

